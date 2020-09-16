KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Kuna Senior Center remains open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in accordance with the Central District Health Phase 4 Idaho Rebound program. Virus-related precautions include: a temperature check upon entry, social distancing and hand-sanitizers in place, with all touch surfaces sanitized daily.
Patrons may arrange bus pick-ups and drop-offs for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as arrange Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders must practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 with your bus questions and ride reservations.
While the Kuna Senior Center gift shop and lending library are closed, produce donations are always welcome for local seniors. Please place your fresh fruit and vegetables on the table in the front door entryway. There are cardboard boxes available to display your produce. Thank you for the donations!
Downtown construction continues. Main Street and Second Street (off Linder Avenue) are both open to the Center’s entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction traffic and dusty parking lot. Please leave the parking spots for Center patrons closest to the street and building entrance.
Please call the center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Sept. 21
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool & Cards
9 a.m. Foot Clinic. Call 208-853-5002 to schedule a time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Medical appointments and Bi-Mart shopping
9:30 a.m. Bus loads. Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Board elections today!
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool & Cards
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, Sept. 24
Field Trip: Caldwell Senior Center
10 a.m. Bus loads. Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Friday, Sept. 25
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Pool & Cards
9:30 a.m. Haircuts. Call 307-221-1513 to schedule a time.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Sept. 26
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
Health restrictions prevent potlucks, so, please bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled waters and sodas are available for purchase. Donate canned and boxed foods to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players are asked to use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Sept. 21
Swedish meatballs with brown rice, broccoli, cauliflower, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Meatloaf & gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, spinach salad with nuts & berries, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Sept. 25
NEW: Chicken & wild rice casserole, stewed tomatoes, pears, bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal service.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.