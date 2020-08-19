KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Center follows all necessary Central Health District pandemic restrictions:
- Temperature checks when entering the building.
- Occupancy limited to 50 people.
- Face coverings strongly-recommended and provided.
- Seating limits, social distancing and hand sanitizers in place.
Patrons may arrange bus pick-ups and drop-offs for Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays as well as arrange Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 with your bus questions and ride reservations.
Haircuts are scheduled Friday, July 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. Please call 307-221-1513 to schedule your appointment.
SPECIAL NOTE: The Kuna Senior Center Gift Shop and the Lending Library are closed due to pandemic restrictions. Do NOT drop off donations at the Center as we cannot sanitize them and have no storage room. Please direct your generous donations of quality clothing, books and housewares to the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Shoppe. Open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. You may also donate at the Meridian thrift store locations for the Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul.
Downtown construction continues impacting road access to the Senior Center. Main Street is now open in both directions and 2nd St (off Linder) open to the building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction traffic and dusty parking lot.
Please call the Senior Center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Aug. 24
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Bi-Mart shopping trip
Time to be scheduled
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
1:30 p.m. Diabetes program
Thursday, Aug. 27
Field trip: Owyhee County Museum and lunch at Buck’s
9:30 a.m. Bus leaves
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
Friday, Aug. 28
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
9:30 a.m. Haircuts
Please call 307-221-1513 to schedule
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Aug. 29
Community CA$H Bingo
Health restrictions prevent potlucks; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players must use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Donation $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Aug. 24
Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Lemon herb cod, rice Pilaf, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Aug. 28
Pizza macaroni & cheese, Capri blend vegetables, green salad with berries & nuts, pears, breadsticks, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Melba Valley Senior Center is closed with no meals served until Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Support on-going operations with by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
If you or seniors you know of need assistance, please call 208-495-2168 for help.