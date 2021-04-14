KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Circle your calendar — Kuna Senior Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, May 4 from 2-6 p.m. by appointments only. Contact Saint Alphonsus at 208-367-4482 to book your appointment and have your questions answered. These vaccination appointments will be available to anyone in the Kuna area over age 18.
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Due to Covid restrictions, we cannot accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.
Community CA$H Bingo happens every Saturday with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo’ play cards. No Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Friday, April 16
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, April 17
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
Monday, April 19
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
9 a.m. – Noon Foot Clinic
Call 208-853-5002
for an appointment.
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, April 20
Field trip: Givens Hot Springs
Senior Soak [$4] & lunch
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556
to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, April 21
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Center Board meeting
Thursday, April 22
Field Trip: Eagle Senior Center
for lunch [$4]
Bus leaves 10:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556
to reserve a seat.
Friday, April 23
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, April 24
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, April 19
Turkey & cheese sandwich, soup du jour, macaroni salad, apricots, Hoagie roll, milk
Wednesday, April 21
New Menu: Russian chicken over pasta, spring-blend vegetables, spiced apples, pudding, wheat bread, milk
Friday, April 23
Chicken & dumplings, garden vegetables, peaches, Graham crackers, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
There’s re-opening news from Melba!
As of April 1 a weekly Melba Valley Farmers Market will be held in the parking lot from 5–7 p.m., featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! The market will run April-October.
Melba Valley Senior Center will re-open for lunches Thursday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.