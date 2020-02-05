News Note: Spring Fling Senior Bazaar is coming Saturday, May 9. Vendors seeking table space, please contact Sheri at 208-941-9351.
KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center: 229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MenusMonday, Feb. 10
Pork chops with applesauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Lemon dill cod, rice Pilaf, broccoli, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, milk
Friday, Feb. 14
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, beets, pineapple, whole wheat roll, milk
Events/ActivitiesMonday, Feb. 10
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
8:30 a.m. card tables open
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Doctor appointments, WalMart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Idaho Power Presentation 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Field trip: Visit Melba Valley Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve seat.
Friday, Feb. 14
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
News Note: Check out the NEW Cottage Shoppe thrift shop next to the Melba Valley Senior Center parking lot for open hours. Merchandise, clothing and houseware items donated regularly for sale to support Center projects and programs.
MENUS
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: French toast, bacon, hash browns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Feb. 13
Lunch: Chicken & dumplings, steamed vegetables, peaches, soup of the day, roll, salad bar, dessert, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Board meeting 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Field trip to Meridian Senior Center for lunch. Meet at 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Center opens 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 11 a.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.