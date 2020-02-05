News Note: Spring Fling Senior Bazaar is coming Saturday, May 9. Vendors seeking table space, please contact Sheri at 208-941-9351.

KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center: 229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

MenusMonday, Feb. 10

Pork chops with applesauce, sweet potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Lemon dill cod, rice Pilaf, broccoli, coleslaw, whole wheat roll, milk

Friday, Feb. 14

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, beets, pineapple, whole wheat roll, milk

Events/ActivitiesMonday, Feb. 10

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

8:30 a.m. card tables open

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Doctor appointments, WalMart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve seat.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Idaho Power Presentation 11 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Field trip: Visit Melba Valley Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve seat.

Friday, Feb. 14

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY

8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open

Intermission potluck 6 p.m.

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS

Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

News Note: Check out the NEW Cottage Shoppe thrift shop next to the Melba Valley Senior Center parking lot for open hours. Merchandise, clothing and houseware items donated regularly for sale to support Center projects and programs.

MENUS

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Breakfast: French toast, bacon, hash browns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk

Thursday, Feb. 13

Lunch: Chicken & dumplings, steamed vegetables, peaches, soup of the day, roll, salad bar, dessert, milk

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Board meeting 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Field trip to Meridian Senior Center for lunch. Meet at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Center opens 9 a.m.

Fit & Fall Proof program 11 a.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic

Lunch 12 p.m.

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments