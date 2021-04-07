KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
Due to Covid restrictions, we cannot accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.
Flex-Stretch exercises now take place 11 a.m. most Mondays and Fridays. Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide one for you. These are safe and body-friendly exercises keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber, and another good reason to join Kuna Senior Center.
Community CA$H Bingo happens every Saturday with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo play cards. There is no Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.
If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Friday, April 9
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, April 10
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
Monday, April 12
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, April 13
Medical appointments,
Wal-Mart shopping & lunch
Call 208-880-0556
to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, April 7
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live Entertainment:
Senior Jammers
11:45 a.m. Lunch
7 p.m. VFW Post #7019 meeting
Thursday, April 15
Field Trip: Breakfast then
Zoo Boise [$4.25 admission]
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556
to reserve a seat.
Friday, April 16
8 a.m. Center opens
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, April 17
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, April 12
Salmon with tomatoes & olives, wild rice, snap peas, peaches, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, April 14
Beans & ham, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cornbread, juice, milk
Friday, April 16
Orange chicken & brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
There’s re-opening news from Melba!
As of April 1 a weekly Melba Valley Farmers Market will be held in the parking lot from 5–7 p.m., featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! The market will run April-October.
Melba Valley Senior Center will re-open for lunches Thursday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.