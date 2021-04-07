Support Local Journalism


KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

Kuna Senior Center operates with complete bus services, sit-down dining and a full schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.

Due to Covid restrictions, we cannot accept gift shop nor lending library donations. Cash donations are always appreciated to support Center programs. Please, do NOT drop off donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift stores in Meridian, as well as the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Thrift Shoppe, accept clean, quality household donations.

The Kuna Senior Center bus safely runs five days a week with health precautions in place. Please reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups, drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips. Call 208-880-0556 for bus information and seat reservations.

Flex-Stretch exercises now take place 11 a.m. most Mondays and Fridays. Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide one for you. These are safe and body-friendly exercises keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber, and another good reason to join Kuna Senior Center.

Community CA$H Bingo happens every Saturday with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re all ready to sit for play. Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive ‘bonus Bingo play cards. There is no Saturday potluck due to health restrictions. You may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing. Sodas, waters and daubers are available for purchase.

If you have any questions regarding the Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Friday, April 9

8 a.m. Center opens

8 a.m. Cards & Pool

10 a.m. Free Bingo

11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises

11:45 a.m. Lunch

Saturday, April 10

Community CA$H Bingo

4:30 p.m. Doors open

6 p.m. Play starts

No potluck; bring personal foods.

Monday, April 12

8 a.m. Center opens

8 a.m. Cards & Pool

10 a.m. Free Bingo

11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises

11:45 a.m. Lunch

Tuesday, April 13

Medical appointments,

Wal-Mart shopping & lunch

Call 208-880-0556

to reserve a seat.

Wednesday, April 7

8 a.m. Center opens

8 a.m. Cards & Pool

10 a.m. Free Bingo

11 a.m. Live Entertainment:

Senior Jammers

11:45 a.m. Lunch

7 p.m. VFW Post #7019 meeting

Thursday, April 15

Field Trip: Breakfast then

Zoo Boise [$4.25 admission]

Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.

Call 208-880-0556

to reserve a seat.

Friday, April 16

8 a.m. Center opens

8 a.m. Cards & Pool

10 a.m. Free Bingo

11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises

11:45 a.m. Lunch

Saturday, April 17

Community CA$H Bingo

4:30 p.m. Doors open

6 p.m. Play starts

No potluck; bring personal foods.

MEAL MENUS

Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (only) 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.

Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.

Monday, April 12

Salmon with tomatoes & olives, wild rice, snap peas, peaches, wheat bread, milk

Wednesday, April 14

Beans & ham, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cornbread, juice, milk

Friday, April 16

Orange chicken & brown rice, Oriental vegetables, peaches, wheat bread, milk

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS

Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

There’s re-opening news from Melba!

As of April 1 a weekly Melba Valley Farmers Market will be held in the parking lot from 5–7 p.m., featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music! The market will run April-October.

Melba Valley Senior Center will re-open for lunches Thursday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Support Center programs and operations with purchases of quality housewares and clothing from the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & (occasional) Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Call the Melba Valley Senior Center at 208-495-2168 with your questions or requests for assistance.

