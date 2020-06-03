KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Kuna Senior Center open with a limited weekday schedule 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Center activities Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays include cards, pool, free bingo and lunch.
Building occupancy limited to 50 people, with cloth face coverings recommended and provided at no-cost. Social distancing practices and hand sanitizer dispensers in place and available.
Bus service with limited pick-ups/returns available for six passengers only on a first-come/first-served basis on Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays. Bus riders are required to wear face coverings (provided at no-cost) and use provided hand sanitizer, prior to boarding. Please call (208) 880-0556 with questions and to make bus reservations.
Field trips, special events, full bus service & Saturday night bingo at the Kuna Senior Center remain closed or limited until further service. Community Cash Bingo scheduled to re-open Saturday, June 20, with posted limitations and safe-health practices in place. Please call the Center regarding any Senior in the Kuna area needing assistance at 208-922-9714.
Construction limits road access to the Senior Center via 2nd St (off Linder) to the parking lot and building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and crowded parking lot.
MEAL MENUSSit-down lunch and beverage service will be available Mondays–Wednesdays–Fridays noon to 1 p.m. Take-out is available for anyone not desiring indoor dining; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange pick-up. Suggested donation is $4/age 60+, $6/under 60, a 10-meal coupon book is $35. Please provide exact change or a Metro Meals On Wheels coupon.
Home-delivered meals continue from Meals On Wheels. Anyone desiring home delivery, please call 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
Monday, June 8
BBQ pork, baked beans, Normandy veggies, wheat bun, milk
Wednesday, June 10
Monterey chicken, roasted potatoes, corn, jello with fruit, wheat roll, milk
Friday, June 12
Oven-fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, peas, V-8 juice, dinner roll, milk
The Kuna Food Bank serves residents living in the Kuna School District as a resource for canned goods and dry staples. Contact the Kuna United Methodist Church at 208-922-4745 for details.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The senior center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or anything you many need to help limit your exposure to the virus.
Help support operations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off our main parking lot in the old library building. Anything else you need assistance with? Please call 208-495-2168
MEAL MENUSMeals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, June 9
Breakfast: Pancakes, eggs, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet bread, fruit, orange juice, milk
Thursday, June 11
Lunch: Lasagna, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, soup of the day, coleslaw, fruit, sweet treat, milk