KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MENUSMonday, Feb. 24
NEW — Mediterranean-style unstuffed cabbage rolls, carrots, apples with berries, whole wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Chili burger, roasted potatoes, green beans, green salad, whole wheat roll, milk
Friday, Feb. 28
Turkey Florentine, broccoli, baby lima beans, whole wheat bread, milk
Events/ActivitiesMonday, Feb. 24
8 a.m. Center doors & pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Foot Clinic 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: “Elvis” 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Doctor appointments, Bi-Mart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Field trip to Grandview Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your seat.
Friday, Feb. 28
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Haircuts 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
“Happy Leap Year!”
4:30 p.m. Doors open
Community Ca$h Bingo with intermission potluck begins 6 p.m
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUSTuesday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Biscuits & gravy, eggs, bacon, hash browns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Feb. 27
Lunch: Roast beef, mixed bell peppers, rice, soup of the day, salad bar, roll, birthday cake, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIESTuesday, Feb. 25
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fun Trip to Payette Senior Center. Meet at 10 a.m. Call 208-989-2781 by Tuesday 10 a.m. to reserve your seat.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Center opens 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Prevention program 11 a.m.
Birthday lunch cake provided by First Choice Hospice.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Card-making 2 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
“Happy Leap Year!”
Cottage Shoppe open 12-4 p.m. Featuring wide range of quality merchandise — clothing, kitchenware, art, books, toys, décor, furniture and more!
Cards 5 p.m.