The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of an employee at a meat-rendering plant in southeast Kuna.
The investigation was launched on March 7 after the worker passed away at a facility owned by Darling Ingredients. The facility is located at 18305 South Cole Road on the outskirts of Kuna city limits, near CS Beef Packers.
The death is currently being ruled an accident, according to an OSHA investigation report.
Darling Ingredients has been investigated by OSHA 49 times since 2014, but neither of the Texas-based international company’s Idaho plants — located in Kuna and Twin Falls — have ever been investigated. OSHA reports also show that three of the previous 48 investigations looked into work-related fatalities. One of those investigations concerning on-the-job fatalities resulted in fines for the meat-processing company.
U.S. Department of Labor spokesman Jose Carnevali was unable to comment on a potential end date or consequences of the investigation before publication.
Darling Ingredients was unavailable for comment.