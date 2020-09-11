KUNA — Mayor Joe Stear will look to appoint former Kuna Police Chief and current Planning and Zoning Commissioner John Laraway to Kuna City Council on Sep. 15, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday.
If confirmed by sitting council members, Laraway will fill the seat of outgoing Council President Briana Buban Vonder-Haar, who moved away from Kuna weeks ago to be closer to family. Laraway would join Stear and Councilman Greg McPherson, both former Kuna firefighters, as the third former first responder on council, out of five total members. Though in voting, only half of council members will come from public safety backgrounds, because the mayor only votes to break ties.
In his resume and letter of interest, Laraway emphasized the importance of working with partner agencies such as the Ada County Highway District, the Kuna School District and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for 20 years, three as the Kuna police chief. He also said in his letter that he’s "thoughtful about the impacts new development has on property owners and especially to the Kuna School District,” a public records request revealed.
“I will also prioritize economic growth to offset the tax burden on home owners, without sacrificing the culture of our growing community,” he wrote.
Laraway has lived in Kuna for the last 12 years, sitting on the city’s planning and zoning commission since 2018. Before he joined law enforcement in 1996, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years.
He beat out finalists Chris Bruce, a loan officer, Tyson Garten, an HVAC company worker, Andy Khal, a local store manager, and La Donna Tuinstra, a high school teacher, for the mayor's nomination. All five finalists’ resumes and cover letters are now open to the public in council’s Sep. 15 meeting packet on the city’s website, www.kunacity.id.gov.
According to council’s agenda, the council on Tuesday will consider renewal of its policing contract with the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The new contract will cost Kuna $2,558,929.31, a 2.3% bump from the $2,501,394.68 it paid last year.
If confirmed, Laraway will be sworn in Tuesday night, and Kuna City Council will elect its next president. He will serve for just over a year until the next Kuna City Council election in November 2021.