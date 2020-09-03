On Sep. 15, Kuna may have a new city council member.
After Council President Briana Buban Vonder-Haar’s Sep. 1 exit, Mayor Joe Stear is interviewing candidates to fill her spot. He plans on bringing an appointee before city council for approval on Sep. 15 after concluding his search.
“(I) will make a choice based on community involvement, knowledge of the city and the amount of passion reflected in their interviews. I am careful to not ask questions that would reflect on how they would vote in specific instances because I want to have independent thinkers that will make choices based on their own considerations and not mine. We have 5 very qualified candidates and it will not be an easy choice,” Stear told Kuna Melba News by email Thursday.
He expected to wrap up face-to-face interviews with those five candidates Friday and has shared their letters of interest and resumes with sitting council members upon council’s request.
The finalists are Chris Bruce, Tyson Garten, Andy Khal, John Laraway and La Donna Tuinstra, a public records request revealed.
This isn't Bruce's first shot at the position. When Buban Vonder-Haar, a two-term councilwoman, won her 2019 campaign, she only beat out Bruce, then a political newcomer, by 16 votes. After his defeat, he unsuccessfully ran for the Idaho House of Representatives against incumbent John Vander Woude in this year's District 22 A Republican primary, netting 30.2% of the vote. Now, he has “thrown his hat in the ring” for the open city council spot, he told the Idaho Press Sep. 3 by phone.
Vonder-Haar in July said she is moving to be closer to family. Her replacement will serve for just over a year until the next election in November 2021.
Next year, three of four council members will be up for reelection, with Stear’s eventual appointee joining Warren Christensen and Richard Cardoza in facing voters if they choose to pursue another term. That leaves Councilman Greg McPherson the only lock to hold a seat through 2023, after he was the top vote-getter in 2019, taking 26.7% of ballots to Buban Vonder-Haar’s 24.5%.
In Kuna City Council elections, the top vote-getters win available seats, regardless of where in the city they or their voters live.
Buban-Vonder Haar, an attorney, was a city councilwoman since 2012. She previously worked as an attorney for the Department of Veterans Affairs and was involved with the Kuna Chamber of Commerce and Kuna Grange #59 since 2011 and 2012, respectively. She did not respond to requests for comment on her exit, but in a July 31 statement posted to social media, Buban-Vonder Haar said she is moving to be closer to family.
“As with many folks, the pandemic has been a time of reflection for me; it has hit home more than ever that tomorrow is not promised, so one shouldn’t wait to do things that are important to them,” she wrote. “For me, living closer to family is important.”
City council will likely accept her resignation at its Sep. 15 meeting, along with approving or rejecting Stear’s appointee and picking a new council president.