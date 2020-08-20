KUNA — The city of Kuna is considering using $45,000 in CARES Act money to fund tutoring and child care for city employees' children at city hall.
City Council members gave staff the green light to explore the program but expressed reservations about using taxpayer dollars in a way that could unfairly benefit city employees.
“In fairness to everybody out there having the same problem, I don’t know that it would be fair to use taxpayers’ money to open a private school here unless we opened that school to everyone who wanted to bring in their child, and I don’t think we want to do that,” Councilman Richard Cardoza said at Tuesday's meeting.
The program would be open to city employees' children in kindergarten through ninth grade and run by a certified educator. Parents would chip in, though that fee hasn't been set.
City staff proposed the “Employee Cooperative Tutoring Plan" after the Kuna School District announced a hybrid schedule that will send half of students to in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Days when students are not physically in class, including Fridays for all students, are planned for at-home and online learning. That’s caused concerns for city staff members hoping to do their jobs.
The program aims to give city staff more stability and retain employees who might not otherwise have stable child care amid school closures, council’s Aug. 18 meeting packet said.
Up to 32 students would receive tutoring and oversight from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while not at school, taking scheduled breaks and completing homework at city hall.
Council President Briana Buban-Vonder Haar worried that the wide range of ages under the direction of one instructor, combined with interruptions to staff working in city hall could spur some “chaos.” Staff plan to use blinds to seclude students from their parents, though Buban-Vonder Haar suggested that bathroom breaks and students entering and leaving city hall could still be distracting.
She also worried that having up to 32 students, the program's planned cap, would make social distancing impossible. Though all students wouldn't attend Monday through Thursday, all Kuna students will be learning remotely on Fridays when the school year starts Aug. 31.
Councilmen Warren Christensen and Greg McPherson shared Cardoza and Buban-Vonder Haar’s hesitancy to back the program fearing unfairness to taxpayers.
Since the program is unique, Kuna will apply for preapproval from the state rather than seeking reimbursement for it. If approval is denied, staff will approach city council for funding to help pay for the program.
The program would budget $42,000 to pay a certified teacher and $3,000 to purchase sneeze guards and personal protective equipment like masks. That would come from the $714,300 in federal relief allocated to Kuna based on its population, according to city Treasurer Jared Empey.