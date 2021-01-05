By Wednesday morning, Kuna may be Idaho’s fifth Second Amendment Sanctuary City.
At Kuna City Council’s Tuesday night meeting, Mayor Joe Stear will introduce a resolution backing police and vowing not to enforce firearm regulations city leadership perceive as unconstitutional, according to council’s meeting agenda.
Second Amendment Sanctuaries function similarly in concept to immigration sanctuary cities, which limit enforcement of laws restricting immigration. Star was the first Idaho municipality to declare itself a sanctuary city in July; since then, Eagle, St. Anthony and Nampa have followed suit. Kuna’s resolution was largely modeled off Eagle and Star’s, Stear told the Kuna Melba News.
The proposed resolution also asserts, “… the People of Kuna, Idaho affirm support of the Kuna Police Department …” and that “… the citizens of Kuna are opposed to any legislation … that would infringe upon the right to keep and bear arms and would ban the possession and use of any firearms, magazines, ammunition, or accessories now employed by individual citizens of Kuna …”
Stear said he spearheaded the resolution as a “preemptive” measure against regulations he fears may come out of the presidency of Joe Biden, who will take office later this month.
“It’s basically just kind of what it says. We support the constitution of both the state of Idaho and the United States,” he said. “I think it’s pretty straightforward.”
Council did not vote on the proposal by Tuesday's press deadline.