After the Kuna Post Office temporarily moved operations in mid-July from its former brick-and-mortar location on Main Street to a mobile retail trailer outside the office’s future home, some Kuna residents began experiencing mail delays.
Bert Gumm and his wife, for example, recently received a piece of time-sensitive mail “four or five days after it was postmarked.”
“We have noticed that there has been a slowdown,” he said, adding that his mail has generally been arriving later.
He also received a package on a Sunday when the post office is typically closed, he said. After asking the worker who delivered the package if he could send outgoing mail, the mailman told him “no,” because the office was spending the day trying to “get caught up,” he said.
The Gumms aren’t alone in some of the issues they’re experiencing.
The “entire situation has been off-kilter since June,” resident Guy DiTorrice wrote by email. “There have been countless stops and starts all summer with work on the new building.”
The new post office building was slated to open at 693 Wythe Creek Court in May, but its opening was delayed due to “construction-related issues,” regional U.S. Postal Service spokesman Floyd Wagoner wrote in a June 4 statement.
On July 16, Wagoner announced in a news release that the post office’s retail services would move to a “mobile retail unit” and adjacent trailer holding P.O. boxes until construction of the new, larger post office was finished. Last Friday, he confirmed that USPS had made that decision to cut costs, choosing not to renew its lease on its former Main Street building, which has since been taken over by Initial Point Real Estate. Wagoner said USPS did not know that its new location’s opening would be delayed until late 2020 when it decided not to renew the lease.
DiTorrice says the shift of retail services to trailers has worsened service.
“Mail deliveries to our homes sometimes arrive mid-morning or afternoon to as late as dinner,” and a couple of items didn’t arrive at all, he said. “Now we're facing the push for mail-in voting, and holiday mail is just around the corner.”
That’s caused him to change his voting plans. Though he originally planned to mail in his ballot, he now plans to vote in person. (Another option for voters who don't want to go in person is to drop off their absentee ballot at one of Ada County's ballot drop boxes.)
Gumm has voted by mail for years and ordered his ballot weeks ago for the Nov. 3 election. Ada County plans to start mailing out absentee ballots in early October. Gumm said if his ballot doesn’t arrive soon he plans to vote in person, taking COVID-19 precautions.
To a question about the Kuna office’s capacity to process mail-in ballots, Wagoner provided a national press release promising that USPS has enough capacity to handle a spike in mail-in ballots.
All 596 P.O. boxes and 11 routes run out of the old Kuna Post Office are still in service through the trailers, Wagoner said last month. Once opened, the new location will hold 636 P.O. boxes and service 13 mail routes.
Neither the Ada County Clerk’s Office nor Kuna Post Office officials could be reached for comment.