The American Legion's Kuna post hosted its annual Wreaths Across America Day event Saturday at the Kuna cemetery to honor deceased veterans during the holiday season.
The legion post held a prayer, said the Pledge of Allegiance and remembered a local veteran, organization lead Rick Kirtley said. Wreaths were placed on several of the graves of veterans.
Kuna American Legion Post 142 asked attendees to wear masks and take other precuations, according to a press release.
The decision to amend this year’s traditional wreath laying was not made lightly, the release said, and have gone great lengths to address public safety while maintaining the best interests of families whose loved ones are interred at the cemetery.
“Every $15 wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, in the release. “Whether the wreath is placed this December, or next, know that your gift will be honored. We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.