The Kuna American Legion Jr. Shooting program was able to hold their awards ceremony and barbecue on June 22. Several awards were earned by the participants this year.
The following awards were given out. Rylee Clements earned Marksman 1st Class, Roberts Holmes earned Sharpshooter bar 2, Kendan Kirtley earned Sharpshooter bar 9, McKenna Kirtley earned Marksman 1st class.
Cody Merrick was presented with a certificate for his first place finish in the American Legion State Postal shoot.
The first year participants were given vests to display their awards on.
I want to thank the coaches, the shooters and their parents for the help and participation this last year. We are looking forward to next year.
If you are interested in participating in our program please visit our web page, kunapost142wildapricot.org