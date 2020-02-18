The Kuna Junior Shooters held their annual awards ceremony last week at Kuna's Community Hall.
The group, sponsored by Kuna American Legion Post 142, received awards based on shooting accuracy, technique and safe practices while shooting.
The program, now in its second year, teaches 10- to 18-year-olds how to competitively target shoot with air rifles.
When Gary Gyer and Mel Forey jump-started the program through the American Legion, most of the participants had little experience. Now, two of them are vying for a spot at nationals in Colorado Springs.
The shooters are scored based on their accuracy in shooting standardized targets from 10 meters back. If they perform well enough, they can take part in the “postal shoot” — an annual national qualifier in which competitors are given 20 minutes to take shots at targets that are later sealed and mailed to the National Rifle Association. While students get to practice in a relaxed environment with their friends and the help of their mentors, the postal shoot forces them to go it alone.
“It’s kind of a pressure thing,”said Rick Kirtley, who helps run the program. “You’re used to just sitting among your friends shooting. When you do this, you’re on the clock.”
If competitors qualify for nationals and perform well enough in Colorado, they can earn a spot shooting at the Junior Olympics.
For now, the two new shooters who had their targets sent in to be scored are waiting on their results.
“I think they did pretty well,” said Kirtley.
The group’s season runs from October until March, with meetings being held once a week. Sign-ups are available at the Kuna Days event each summer. Interested families can also call the America Legion Post 142 at 208-859-6069 to apply; registration is open through November.