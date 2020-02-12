This time last year, the Kuna High School robotics team consisted of a small group of freshmen who had never won a tournament before. Now, they’re a decorated, seven-student squad with multiple placing finishes and a tournament closeout under their belts. Next stop: the state championship.
After spending a year learning the ropes, the second-year students surprised even themselves with their early success this competitive season. After their first ever victory at Caldwell High School in December, the team reflected on their turnaround.
“No one expected this to happen,” said Kuna High student Brayden Palmer. His teammates nodded with agreement.
The VEX Robotics Competition that Kuna competes in pits four teams against each other in teams of two. December’s win was especially dominant, because both of the two robots built by Kuna students made it to the final round and won as a pair. They also received “excellence awards” in their one-school sweep of first place.
In the competition, students are tasked with building a robot equipped to tackle a challenge that is released annually near the end of each school year. This year’s contest pushes competitors to build robots capable of stacking plastic blocks under a time limit. Kuna robotics has two teams of sophomores this year, and both have been working on their machines since the year began. Throughout the building process, the teams grind out afternoon practices after school for two hours each week, but that’s only the tip of the engineering iceberg. While some schools that enter into the robotics competitions have classes dedicated to the event, Kuna High students do a majority of the work on their own time.
The team puts in most of their time outside the classroom in student J.J. Graves’ garage. After J.J.’s older sister Zia spearheaded the program while she was in high school, the Graves family bought parts and opened up their garage for countless hours of practice time after school and on the weekends.
“It’s definitely changed what I want to do after high school,” J.J. said, noting how robotics helped guide him toward a career in engineering.
While still a sophomore, J.J. is already planning on doing a senior project focused on engineering.
Students cited their work on automating robots as key to their success. Most of a round of competition involves students remotely controlling the machines from outside the 12-foot-square ring where the action happens. However, each match is kicked off with an autonomous portion in which students rely on their programming skills to drive the robots to stack blocks higher than the other team. Most teams don’t even attempt to automate their robots due to the time-consuming process of trial and error that it requires, but Kuna students have been getting a scoring boost this year from doing just that.
“I showed one of my friends who is an engineer how you program one of these, and he said he wouldn’t want to do it,” said Mike Graves, Zia and J.J.’s father.
The team has been helped in paying for entry fees and travel to half a dozen competitions through a $1,500 grant from the Kuna Education Foundation. Both groups of Kuna competitors and their robots will take their travel statewide as they compete at Idaho State University in hopes of winning a state championship on Feb. 27.
In addition to their breakthrough win in Caldwell last December, the team closed regular season competition with a strong showing at Vallivue on Jan. 31. Three students entered one machine and took fifth place, earning the most points for programming their robot in the competition.
Clearly, these 10th graders have never heard of a sophomore slump.