Kuna Grange #59 hosted the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Speech Competition on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Kuna High School Commons. This annual event provides a forum for FFA members to hone their public speaking skills. Members form the Kuna and Meridian Chapters participated in the event. There were two categories in the competition: prepared and extemporaneous speaking. Awards were provided for first, second and third place in each category.
The speeches cover many topics facing farmers today including, but not limited to, COVID-19's effect on meat shortages, the Bureau of Land Management and ranchers, agricultural education, and the role of science in responding to population growth.
The session was coordinated by Kuna High School FFA advisors Shawn Dygert, Joe Blackstock, Travis Edwards and Danielle Reynolds. Contestants were judged by Jessica Reynolds, Bryce Durrant and Sam Emmert. The grange would like to offer a big “Thank You” to all three along with Isabella Strobel, Vice President of Kuna FFA, for emceeing the event.
Participants included Kuna-Libby Blattner, Makayla Greany, Kayla Berheim, Kacie Wooten, Jadelyn Meacham, Meridian-Amy Heikkila, Claire Shelton and Kaylissa Safely.
First, second, and third place in prepared speech were taken by:
- Amy Heikkila
- Libby Blattner
- Claire Shelton
The top three in extemporaneous speech winners, in order, were:
- Kaylissa Safely
- Claire Shelton
- Makayla Greany
The annual Amanda Reynolds Award was presented to Kaylissa Safely.
All participants did very well and were very professional. The Kuna Grange has sponsored the event for 22 years, and look forward to supporting for many years into the future. Congratulations to all participants!
Social distancing and face mask were observed at this event.