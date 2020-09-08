The Grange itself was formed in the mid-19th century; the beginnings for the Kuna Grange began to materialize on April 21, 1910, when State Master D.C. Mullen met with 15 or so farmers for the purpose of organizing a Grange in their community of Kuna, Idaho.
Here is a time line of events:
- On May 2, 1910, the organization was completed. A charter was issued by the national organization on May 11 to “Kuna Grange No. 59,” which makes the Kuna Grange the second-oldest in the state. Meetings were held in members’ homes or at spaces used by other fraternal and social organizations.
- In the fall of 1931, Grange members concurred it was time to purchase their own permanent meeting space. By January 1932, the Kuna Grange purchased its current building from Ed Fiss. Constructed sometime around 1910, the building was originally part of Kuna’s first lumber yard.
- In 1939, the Grange added a stage to one end of the building, using lumber from an unused building on the back of the lot. Then in 1948, the Grange added an entire other building. A decommissioned barracks building from Gowen Air Field was attached, perpendicular to the main hall. This addition was used for the Juvenile Grange, and the kitchen, which women members of the Grange designed and built themselves, was moved from the anteroom to the new space. In the 1980s, the building was also re-sided.
- Kuna Grange was acknowledged in 2005, when the Ada County Historic Preservation Council named the Kuna Grange as one of its “County Treasures”.
- The building was damaged in 2011 when an SUV failed to make the curve where Avalon meets Linder and struck the building directly at the point where the two buildings joined. The building was able to be repaired, and even strengthened when it was learned that the two sections of the building hadn’t even been connected to each other. Remnants of a brick chimney inside the walls were also removed at the same time. We still are finding soot to this day in hidey holes.
The role of The Grange diminished in communities as other organizations came about and agriculture played a smaller role, the Kuna Grange still fulfills an important function through community services such as Candidate Debates, FFA Speech Competition, The Words for Thirds program, which annually provides a dictionary to every Kuna third-grader, local food baskets, donations to the Idaho Deaf and Blind School, are among a few community service projects. Kuna Grange is the longest, continuously, operating Grange in the state of Idaho to date.
Excerpts were included from past Idaho Press reporting.