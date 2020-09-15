For 12 hours a day, seven days a week, a group of Kuna firefighters are working on the front lines trying to contain wildfires in northern California.
Part of Idaho’s Task Force One, four Kuna firefighters have joined 14 others from Nampa, Parma and Sand Hollow for a 35-day deployment in California that started Aug. 20 and has already been extended twice, according to an email from Kuna Rural Fire District Chief Phil Roberts. The deployment was originally only supposed to last 14 days.
“It’s exciting to get reports back from Cal Fire that our crews are doing exceptionally well and are getting high praise for their efforts,” Roberts wrote.
The firefighters got their first two days off on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday morning, they started another 14-day stretch of continuous labor.
In partnership with the Department of Lands, assistance has been requested by California firefighters through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an arrangement that reimburses local fire departments and districts for travel expenses and overtime pay needed to keep local stations running while some employees work out of state. But the Kuna Rural Fire District is getting more than subsidized overtime out of this experience, Roberts said.
“One of the major benefits of wildland deployments is the valuable training and experience that comes back to us from our firefighters,” he wrote. “With the magnitude of these fires and the amount of resources it takes to combat them, it would take years for us to get the experience that our firefighters are currently receiving.”
That’s still no cause for celebration given the circumstances, he said.
Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 3.2 million acres in California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. Since Aug. 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 25 fatalities and over 4,200 structures destroyed. Over 16,600 firefighters remain on the front lines of 25 major wildfires in the state.
“Of course we do not wish any of the these events to be happening, and we are very sorry for the loss and devastation that wildfires are causing throughout the country right now,” Roberts wrote. "… Our thoughts and prayers are with each of these firefighters and the communities that are being affected. We will be happy for their safe return.”