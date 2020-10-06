Four Kuna firefighters have returned home after a 35-day bout with wildfires in northern California.
They came back “tired and safe but grateful for the opportunity and experience it provided to them,” Kuna Rural Fire District Chief Phil Roberts said.
Though the firefighters’ deployment was originally supposed to last two weeks, the Kuna crew impressed their colleagues while battling fires that have proved relentless over the last few months.
“They represented us very well. They called our chief twice and asked our crew to stay because they were doing so well,” said Greg McPherson, Kuna City Council president and fire district trustee.
One firefighter and EMT in particular made a strong impression, leading Idaho and California firefighters as they worked for 12 hours a day, seven days a week with minimal days off.
“Captain (T.J.) Lawrence really made a name for Kuna down at Cal Fire,” McPherson said.
Chief Roberts echoed the sentiment.
“Big hats off to Captain T.J. Lawrence for taking the lead and providing the quality leadership to our department and crews. Task Force leaders specifically named him as (a) beneficial resource,” Roberts said.
Lawrence, the leader of Kuna Rural Fire District’s “A” shift, is now on vacation and resting up.
Part of Idaho’s Task Force One, the Kuna firefighters joined 14 others from Nampa, Parma and Sand Hollow. In partnership with the Department of Lands, assistance was requested by California firefighters through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an arrangement that reimburses local fire departments and districts for travel expenses and overtime pay needed to keep local stations running while some employees work out of state.
Since the fire district's crew performed so well, they're likely to be invited back next year, a prospect that will help the district gain on-the-fly experience that is hard to otherwise create, Roberts said.
Still, wildfire season rages on in California. Since Kuna firefighters’ stay was extended in mid-September, another 800,000 acres have burned and another six firefighters have died, bringing those totals to 4 million acres and 31 fatalities.
Kuna firefighters were some of the 200 or so firefighters who have come home since then, but 16,400 are still working to contain 23 major wildfires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.