Next week, the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Kuna Rural Fire District will discuss two resolutions to place funding requests on the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot.

According to a press release, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Kuna City Hall located at 751 W. Fourth St. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

