Next week, the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Kuna Rural Fire District will discuss two resolutions to place funding requests on the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot.
According to a press release, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Kuna City Hall located at 751 W. Fourth St. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
If the board approves the resolutions, voters in the fire district will see a small operating levy increase for more emergency personnel and a bond for a fire station on their ballots this fall. The projected cost for both proposals would be $6.59 per month for the average homeowner, according to the press release.
The Kuna Rural Fire District has been struggling to meet demand as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Overlapping calls – or emergencies that happen at the same time – are coming in 25% of the time and, according to the press release, that number is increasing. Kuna Rural Fire District currently has just five firefighters per shift to respond to these emergencies.
“These are real needs for our community, and we’ve figured out a way to get it done to reduce impacts to taxpayers,” Chief T.J. Lawrence said in the release. “The bond will eventually be paid off and removed from the property tax rolls altogether.”
Ideally, a community should have one fire station per 10,000 people, according to the release. Kuna's fire district has one station to serve the almost 34,000 residents who live within its fire district.
“Staffing levels are not safe for our community or its firefighters. That’s really hard for me to say as this community’s fire chief. We also cannot effectively serve our neighbors, families, friends and residents with one fire station,” Lawrence said. “We are at the breaking point, and people need to know that.”