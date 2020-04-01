The city of Kuna has taken another step toward establishing its first urban renewal district.
City Council on March 17 approved Mayor Joe Stear’s commissioner appointments to a new urban renewal committee.
The five picks ranged from City Councilman Greg McPherson to former Boise State University Economic Development Director and current banker Todd Cooper. Also among the new commissioners are local entrepreneur Rocco D’Orazio, Winston Inouye, who works in construction, and real estate attorney Tayler Tibbitts.
Council’s unanimous approval of the appointees came with little debate, though Council President Briana Buban-Vonder Haar made notice of one characteristic tying the commissioners together — they’re all men.
“I really hope that we’ll consider having women be members of (the committee) too, because I think it’s important to have a variety of perspectives,” she said.
Stear responded that he agreed, and noted that “a couple of other people” were first asked to be commissioners, but said that “their timing in life was not on track.”
The new committee was established after the city paid J-U-B Engineers $18,240 in August to conduct a study to help officials better understand which areas of Kuna are eligible for an urban renewal district.
The study set out to evaluate potential urban renewal district areas, develop questionnaires for potential stakeholders in those areas and prepare materials that demonstrate the study’s findings for the city, according to previous Kuna Melba News reporting.
Urban renewal districts are incremental financing tools used to encourage growth in a certain area. When an urban renewal district is formed, its market value is assessed, creating a base value. Over the life of the urban renewal district, typically 20 years, property taxes from the base value continue going to the various taxing districts, such as the city, county and school district, while property taxes on any growth in market value go toward the urban renewal agency for projects to improve the area.
These districts are often used to revitalize decaying parts of a city or to push new growth altogether. Cities in Ada and Canyon counties have used urban renewal in recent decades, though Kuna hasn’t yet joined the trend.
In March, concerns arose when HB 409, a bill that would have frozen cities’ ability to increase taxes in a number of areas, passed the Idaho House of Representatives. Mayor Stear called it “fortunate” that the bill’s passage was stymied by the Idaho Senate before the legislative session abruptly closed in response to concerns over the novel coronavirus. Stear opposed the bill when it was still active, and worried that it would have stopped Kuna from using urban renewal to economically charge the city.
Recommendations by the new committee to establish an urban renewal district would first have to go through a public hearing and a vote by city council.