After three Hubbard Elementary School teachers tested positive for COVID-19, the Kuna school is holding exclusively remote classes this week.
Last week, the first Hubbard student or teacher tested positive since reopening in August, which was reported in a letter sent to parents Friday. The three teachers who tested positive were reported over the weekend after that notice was sent out, district spokeswoman Allison Westfall confirmed by email Monday. In-person classes were subsequently canceled Sunday.
On top of the three teachers who tested positive, another is quarantining, according to a press release. That's squeezed the district's substitute teaching pool, forcing the move online.
Multiple calls for substitute teachers have been sent out by the district this school year, most recently in the Friday letter to parents. The district currently has 30 active subs to support 10 schools, Westfall wrote.
The district first opened in a hybrid model in August, at which point all district students were given a personal device to use for online learning, including those at Hubbard who will learn remotely through Nov. 2.
As of Friday, the district has reported a total of 19 positive cases of COVID-19 — four cases in employees and 15 positive cases in students. None of those 19 previously reported cases were traced to the school district as the source of the transmission, though it's unclear whether the climbing cases at Hubbard Elementary are connected.
K-3 students at Hubbard and all other district elementary schools returned to in-person classes daily Oct. 5. Grades 3-5 started back full time Oct. 19 throughout the district.
The district now plans to include more in-person learning for middle school and high school students on Fridays. Previously, half of those students attended school in-person on alternating days Monday through Thursday, with Fridays entirely remote. Fridays will be added to the alternating schedule Nov. 2.