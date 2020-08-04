The city of Kuna does not qualify for a state program that will use CARES Act money to pay first responders.
Kuna can’t participate in the program because its first responders are not employed by the city. The Kuna Rural Fire District taxes property owners and operates separately from the city, covering areas both within and outside of city limits.
Kuna's police department is a contracted police force run by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
“The only way we can receive that grant is if Ada County opts not to take” the federal relief money, Kuna Treasurer Jared Empey said at city council’s June 16 meeting.
Ada County is considering opting into the program, Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said, but still hasn’t made a final decision.
Gov. Brad Little proposed the plan to use $200 million in federal coronavirus aid to fund local agencies' public safety personnel costs related to COVID-19 for 10 months.
To qualify, cities and counties can't increase property tax rates or use forgone tax revenue in fiscal year 2021, which starts Oct. 1.
Though Kuna doesn't qualify, Stear has said repeatedly he does not plan to ask city council to raise property taxes next year. In early budget discussions, no one on council expressed any interest in raising taxes either, Stear said by phone on Aug. 4.
Should Ada County accept any of the relief funds, savings may be passed down to Kuna, Stear said. The county gives Kuna credits to use toward future years of police contracting if deputies based in Kuna respond to a heightened number of calls elsewhere in the county. The credits are ultimately based on how much it costs the county to police Kuna.
With a potential influx of money into the sheriff’s office, costs across the board may go down, causing Kuna to see more credits after 2021. That wouldn’t directly save taxpayers money, Stear says, but it could allow Kuna to take less than the allowed 3% property tax increase again in 2022 as more money rolls over to the next year’s budget.
For the Kuna Rural Fire District, help from the governor's program seems unlikely, as such districts weren't included the plan.
“I think it is unfortunate,” Stear said. “One thing that we were hoping to do is to have districts involved. That would have been very beneficial for fire and EMS, and I can’t even answer why that is.”
The fire district levies taxes based on assessed property values and provides services to landowners within the district.
The district's current tax levy rate is $105.88 per $100,000 of taxable property value. District voters have rejected three of the fire district's attempts in the last two years to increase its tax collection by over $1 million.
While the governor's program wouldn’t have increased the district’s funding like the levy would have, it could have temporarily reduced taxes for residents in the Kuna area.