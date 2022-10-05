KUNA — Deputy Jacob Nydegger of the Kuna Police Department received the Bureau Director Award for Outstanding Performance at the Kuna City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Kuna Police Chief Mike Fratusco presented Nydegger with the award for his actions on Sept. 7, which paramedics determined saved the life of a woman overdosing on opiates.
Fratusco said Nydegger was out on another call when a welfare check came on over dispatch. Nydegger moved to take the welfare check call and arrived on scene before paramedics. He located the woman, who had no pulse, and began administering life-saving measures including giving a dose of Narcan, a life-saving medicine that reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
Nydegger later administered a second dose of Narcan to the woman.
“We're seeing this across the valley, this epidemic of fentanyl. And it's putting a lot of people in danger,” Fratusco said. “To include our deputies that work with us.”
All Kuna deputies currently carry Narcan.
Nydegger has been with the department since March, according to Fratusco, and has been a welcome addition.
“Jake has a very good heart. He's very compassionate and he's a hard worker — probably one of the hardest workers I've ever been around. And I really appreciate that,” Fratusco said.