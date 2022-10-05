Kuna Police logo
Danielle Wiley

KUNA — Deputy Jacob Nydegger of the Kuna Police Department received the Bureau Director Award for Outstanding Performance at the Kuna City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Kuna Police Chief Mike Fratusco presented Nydegger with the award for his actions on Sept. 7, which paramedics determined saved the life of a woman overdosing on opiates.

