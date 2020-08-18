After being rescheduled once, one of Kuna’s oldest traditions is in jeopardy.
Rolling into year 58, the Kuna Days celebration was set to return with a fun run, fireworks and food the first weekend of August, but the coronavirus’ notorious ability to spread through tightly packed crowds caused the Kuna Chamber of Commerce to delay the event to Oct. 2 and 3.
With Ada County suffering the most COVID-19 cases in Idaho every week since early June, Central District Health last week reduced its limit on gatherings from 50 to people to 10. That’s bad news for Kuna Days, which attracts about 15,000 people each year, including a couple thousand in and out of Bernie Fisher Park, according to Kuna Chamber of Commerce Director Karri Keller.
The chamber will make a call by Sep. 11 so that vendors renting booths can be contacted and refunded if the event is outright canceled, Keller told Kuna Melba News.
While that choice will be up to the chamber, she said Central District Health will ultimately determine whether Kuna Days happens or not. If limits on gathering sizes aren’t lifted above 50, the city of Kuna won’t rent out Bernie Fisher Park to event hosts in an effort to follow the health district’s guidelines.
For the 50-60 retail vendors and 18 food vendors signed up for the event, cancellation could be financially straining in an already challenging year for small businesses.
“I’ve had a couple vendors wondering if we could still do it, and we still have people signing up because they haven’t had a chance to make money,” Keller said.
Event coordinators already eliminated 15 vendor spots to promote social distancing. The event is nearly at capacity after most vendors booked booths back in March and April.
“This is one of their big events they do every year to make extra money,” Keller said, noting that some struggling businesses are “not going to make any extra this year” as they try to make up for pandemic-related losses.
Should Kuna Days continue this year, the event will hold a movie night, fun run, parade and carnival, all with masks mandated and social distancing promoted. Kellar said she’s modeled plans for the event after the Twin Falls County Fair, which is still planned for September. Those plans include more distance between booths and cleaning protocols for vendors.
Keller says striking a balance between safety and the parts of Kuna Days that residents expect and enjoy is a top priority.
“Our concern is making people feel confident but also keeping a sense of normalcy,” she said.
No vendors have pulled out, though some have contacted the chamber confirming that the event will still happen. A month-and-a-half out, it’s hard to give them a definitive answer.
“It’s so hard to predict the future,” Keller said. “Obviously, it’ll be different.”