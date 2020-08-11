Kuna’s crime rate decreased for the third consecutive year in 2019 amid continuous population growth, but calls to dispatch have increased in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kuna Police Chief Jon McDaniel said part of the spike resulted from people calling dispatchers to report violations of the Ada County mask mandate, which Central District Health issued last month. Like other surrounding cities, Kuna police are not issuing citations for violations of the mandate and have instead directed calls about violations to the district's Board of Health.
But reports of unmasked Kunites don’t seem to tell the whole story.
Chris Saunders is the manager at the Ada County Center for Data Analytics & Intelligence for the county sheriff’s office, which Kuna contracts with to run its police force. He explained that crime reports spiked in 2020 even before the mask mandate was issued.
“We were already trending up from the first couple of months in January and February compared to the year before … which we strongly attribute to population growth, though it was a little bit steeper than we’d seen before. Come COVID, we definitely saw a sharper increase than before,” he said Monday.
McDaniel said, “With people at home more, I think they are just seeing more of what’s going on in the neighborhood” and calling 911 more often.
He did note that DUIs have significantly gone down since March. Bars being closed along with people’s increased time at home have made them more likely to drink at home, he said.
Rising crime reports haven’t been the only change in policing spurred by the pandemic. Law enforcement agencies and correction departments nationwide have used more discretion in making arrests and releasing inmates on parole to reduce the number of people confined in jails and prisons.
McDaniel said Kuna police have responded by more frequently issuing citations for misdemeanors rather than making arrests, “unless it was a felony, a violent crime or a DUI.” However, no policy-level changes have been made within the department, leaving decisions about whether to arrest up to “police discretion,” he said.
That discretion has shown up in the Ada County Jail, where “jail bookings are absolutely down” during the pandemic, said Saunders. He did say it would be impossible to prove that sagging booking numbers are the result of “cite-and-release” practices, because the Ada County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have “clean access” to Idaho State Supreme Court data on statewide misdemeanor charges.
The first outbreak of coronavirus at the county jail was announced July 30. After working at the jail in the past, McDaniel credited the preventative work of officials in delaying an outbreak for several months.
Crime’s downward trend
Leading into this year, Kuna saw a lower crime rate for the third year in a row, dropping from 32.5 crimes per 1,000 residents in 2016 to 26.9 in 2019.
That statistic includes violent and property crimes, the latter of which was the only category of crime to increase in Kuna from 2018 to 2019, jumping from 237 to 273. McDaniel says that increase was the result of a heightened number of break-ins into cars last year.
Kuna's crime rate slots the city below Idaho's 2019 average of 45.9, according to Idaho State Police statistics. Still, sources like the FBI warn against using gross crime rates to compare cities, in part because crime rates only measure crimes that get reported, which varies among communities. Those numbers also don't weigh violent crimes more heavily, which the FBI says warrant deeper analysis to understand trends.
But across the board, Kuna's total crime rate has been on the downswing.
“As our population goes up, that’s what makes our crime rate go down,” McDaniel said of the downward trend. Kuna's population is nearing 25,000, an increase of almost 20,000 residents in 20 years, according to Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho and census estimates.
McDaniel said deterrence against crime has also played a role. He heralded Kuna City Council for approving the addition of two officers to Kuna Police’s budget each of the last three years, a move that has lifted the budget from around $1.9 million in 2018 to about $2.5 million in 2020.
McDaniel also posits that Kuna residents’ positive attitudes toward law enforcement have caused people to be more likely to call police in emergency situations, deterring potential offenders from committing crimes in the first place out of concern for being cited or arrested.
“We’d rather they call us 100 times and have it not be something and then we can turn that into a positive experience for both sides,” he said, stressing the importance of building trust with community members through positive interactions.