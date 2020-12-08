In an effort to combat Kuna’ rising sewer capacity problems, Kuna City Council last week increased wastewater connection fees for new residential and commercial construction.
Beginning in January of 2021, builders will pay an extra $645 per dwelling unit to connect to Kuna’s sewers. The fee hiked from $5,655 to $6,300, City Treasurer Jared Empey confirmed by email Tuesday. Council OK'd the increase unanimously at its Dec. 1 meeting after little discussion and no apparent criticism. No stakeholders testified ahead of the vote.
The move follows five months of sewer capacity concerns shaping council’s debates over subdivision proposals and an at least seven-year stretch during which the city’s sewer fund was in the red, a Keller and Associates study found between 2012 and 2019. Despite council raising sewer connection fees by $500 earlier this year and adjusting both water and sewer rates to more heavily charge Kuna’s heaviest users, the city is still struggling to fund upgrades to its overtaxed pipes and pumps as population growth marches forward.
That’s caused council members to hesitate when discussing subdivision proposals of late and to axe the 393-home Ledgestone South and 561-home Patagonia East projects over sewer capacity concerns over the last three months. Sewer strain has also cost the city added maintenance fees as pipe breaks and emergency calls force Kuna’s public works department to buy replacement parts and pay out more overtime, Empey said.
Lift stations, which pump sewage to and from processing sites have been under some of the greatest stress, with the Danskin Lift Station in particular nearing or at capacity, City Engineer Paul Stevens has said on multiple occasions.
Councilman Richard Cardoza said, “We have the capacity at the waste water plant, but will need help getting the sludge to the plant,” in a Dec. 1 email.
City officials hope more, growth-based funding will help infrastructure keep pace with an ongoing upswing in demand. Sewer rate and connection fee changes from earlier this year are on track to raise around $1 million annually, Empey said. The latest connection fee increase could pull up to $580,000 each year, he estimated.
As water and sewer costs increase “at rapid rates,” Mayor Joe Stear said the fee boost will help the city uphold “certainly one of the most important responsibilities that we have” in keeping utilities “up and running.”
“We know that over the past few years we’ve been losing money in those accounts,” Stear said.
Keller wrote in its 2019 study, “the City has not been generating enough revenue in the wastewater utility to cover the desired replacement budget.”
Those losses grew as Kuna poured $3.8 million into needed capital sewer projects between 2012 and 2019, Empey said.
The new $6,300 connection fee is the max fee Keller and Associates recommended in their report, which was presented to council earlier this year when rate changes were made. Now, more of those fees will go to the city, since $3,325.25 of sewer connection fees go to Key Bank as part of a financing agreement the 2008 council made to fund infrastructure upgrades in wake of the Great Recession, according to the Keller study and past Kuna Melba News reporting. That will leave the city with a little over $3,000 for every new sewer connection, starting next month.
As subdivision applications continue rolling onto council’s agenda, city planners have conditioned proposals’ approval on developers working with the city to help pay for infrastructure upgrades.
“Although capacity concerns aren’t entirely the city’s responsibility, and developers normally help with some of these concerns, often we do share in a portion of that responsibility for one reason or another,” Empey said.
Now, some recently approved projects are legally bound to work with city staff to help fund upgrades to the city’s sewer, but its unclear what share of costs will fall on the city’s shoulders.