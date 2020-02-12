Get Ready to Learn, Kuna! has secured $116,000 to expand seats in a local preschool and enhance the education of local preschool teachers.
The collaborative of preschool owners and teachers, school district employees, parents and grandparents and other community members received $58,000 in grant funding from the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and $58,000 in matching funds from local businesses and residents, a requirement to receive the grant.
This one-year grant will allow Kids Independent Day School to offer preschool education, for free, to 18 more children. Currently 24 preschool seats are offered.
These 18 children will receive curriculum-based lessons, such as for reading literacy, from a to-be-hired teacher specializing in early childhood education. They will also participate in activities designed to prepare them socially for the kindergarten classroom setting, such as being able to stand in line and follow a routine.
Not having those basic skills takes away from instruction time, said Erika Lewis, collaboratives director for the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. Currently, about 42.6% of Kuna kindergartners are at grade level, Lewis said.
The classes will be 2.5 hours a day, in the morning, five days a week, following the school district calendar.
The plan is to offer these spots to children who don’t financially qualify for Head Start and are unable to attend current preschool offerings. The hope is to also offer some seats to children from migrant families.
“There’s always, it seems, some type of barrier, whether it’s learning a language, maybe the parents aren’t as involved, maybe they’re working too much,” said Amy Wilson, owner of Kids Independent Day School. “So we try to provide a good environment where (children) can learn and thrive and exceed and succeed in life.”
The next step is to create a job description for the teacher that will be hired, said Ludee Vermaas, special education director for the school district and a volunteer with Get Ready to Learn, Kuna!. Once hired, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children will help provide the training for the teacher. The teacher will have a Spanish-speaking assistant.
Classes will start in the fall.
“We’ve got our target population for those 18 seats,” said Vermaas. “Amy and the collaborative will get going on recruiting those kids probably by April, May.”
The necessity of community support
Wilson has been a professional child care provider for 14 years, and she was always the “neighborhood babysitter.” Even after exploring other career options “that did not bring her joy,” she returned to child care.
She started collaborating with others in developing quality preschool education in 2008.
“I’m really excited to do this because I do think a lot of the kids in our community are lacking the skills they need,” Wilson said. “And I’m just glad I got involved (early on).”
“I really want to make an impact on the community,” she added.
Since then, her business has been involved with the Get Ready to Learn, Kuna! collaborative and other groups promoting early childhood education.
Get Ready to Learn, Kuna! received a $10,000 planning grant last year from the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children to figure out what improved preschool learning opportunities the program could offer.
Wilson offered a room in her facility, and she offered her time to help evaluate the program and its teachers.
The collaborative also had to raise money that would be matched by another grant.
In order to be approved for the second, one-year matching grant, the proposal to expand and enhance early childhood education at Kids Independent Day School had to prove it would align with Idaho early learning standard guidelines and practices and had sustainable funding.
Get Ready to Learn, Kuna! had to prove it was robust and able to help support the efforts.
This, Lewis said, was a category Kuna excelled in.
“The people (in Kuna) are eager and very supportive of the different things that the community officials and the school district and everyone are trying to do for the community,” Lewis said. “I love the diverse membership that is part of the collaborative.”
Community involvement is often a factor considered for additional funding.
One of the next steps for Get Ready to Learn, Kuna! is to continue solidifying funding for more enhancement and expansion of local preschool programs. This, said Vermaas, could include applying for more grants and implementing a local levy. But that is a conversation to be had.
“For sustainability purposes we would like to get more community involvement,” Wilson said. “I think getting the word out and having people get ahold of me and if they’re interested in supporting us for our community and our families would be great.”
“Hopefully we’ll increase the number of seats through increased funding,” Vermaas added.