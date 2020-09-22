Kuna City Council has a new member and a new president.
Last week, the council confirmed mayoral appointee John Laraway — the city’s former police chief and current planning and zoning commissioner — to fill outgoing Council President Briana Buban Vonder-Haar’s seat. The council also unanimously voted longtime councilman Greg McPherson to be its next president.
Buban Vonder-Haar vacated her seat Sep. 1, leaving Kuna to be closer to family.
“We appreciate the almost nine years that she spent in the council seat and she was always a very good, effective member of council so she will be missed,” Mayor Joe Stear said in accepting the attorney’s resignation.
JOHN LARAWAY
Laraway was appointed by Mayor Joe Stear after five finalists were interviewed
Stear said all the applicants were tied for having the “biggest heart for community,” a characteristic he said he prioritized.
“We had good applicants. They were all very qualified,” he said.
Stear ultimately chose Laraway for his experience with Kuna’s comprehensive plan, which guides city council members as they approve or deny developers’ applications. Laraway has served on the planning and zoning commission since 2018, when the plan was still being developed ahead of its 2019 passage.
”I felt that for that purpose (he) was probably the very most qualified, although they were all quite qualified and hopefully we’ll see some of them on the ballot the next time,” Stear said.
Stear may get his wish.
Applicant Tyson Garten, an HVAC company worker involved with a local home builders' association, already filed to run in 2021, according to his letter of interest submitted to the city.
Chris Bruce, a loan officer and one of the other finalists, has made unsuccessful runs at Kuna City Council in 2019 and the State House of Representatives in this year’s Republican primary.
Next year, three of four council members will be up for reelection, with Laraway joining Warren Christensen and Richard Cardoza on the ballot if they all choose to pursue another term. McPherson will hold his seat through 2023, after he was the top vote-getter in 2019, taking 26.7% of ballots to Buban Vonder-Haar’s 24.5%.
That 2021 election gives Laraway just over a year to make an impact.
”I appreciate the opportunity and I won’t let you down,” he told Stear and council as he was sworn in.
Outside his time in Kuna, Laraway also served as Star’s police chief; he's worked in law enforcement for two decades and spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard.
GREG MCPHERSON
Laraway joins McPherson and Stear as former public safety workers on council; the latter two are former firefighters.
McPherson is still involved in the Kuna Rural Fire District where he once worked, too, now serving on its governing commission. He also chairs the Kuna Urban Renewal Agency, which is closer than ever to establishing the city’s first urban renewal district, with hopes of bringing a plan to council in the coming weeks.
Councilman Warren Christensen nominated McPherson; there was no debate.
“He’s really proven himself to kind of be in that position to just take charge and take leadership and have the heart to do it,” Christensen said.
McPherson received 37% of votes cast in 2015 in his first council bid — netting more ballots than all other candidates as he and incumbent Buban Vonder-Haar won two available seats.
First elected in 2015, McPherson is in the middle of his second four-year term on council, making him the second longest standing council member behind Richard Cardoza.