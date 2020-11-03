Kuna City Council at its Oct. 20 meeting approved plans for two subdivisions that will bring 447 single-family homes to the area.
The council shot down another proposed development which would have held 393 single-family homes.
Chronic concerns like roadway congestion and school overcrowding underscored discussions, and debate over Kuna’s sewer system capacity resurfaced again after rising mentions in recent weeks. Subdivision size, the council’s legal discretion and lagging infrastructure upgrades all factored into the series of decisions, too.
FOSSIL CREEK
Fossil Creek Subdivision, which will hold 272 homes across 66.8 acres, was the first to earn approval. Only two councilmen voted. Councilman John Laraway, who sat on the city's planning and zoning commission until he was appointed to council in September, abstained from voting since he'd already voted on the proposal as a commissioner, creating what City Attorney Bill Gigray previously warned could be a conflict of interest in which Laraway would hold too much power in pushing the subdivision through. Councilman Richard Cardoza was absent from the meeting, leaving the call up to Council President Greg McPherson and Councilman Warren Christensen.
Christensen, along with a testifying couple who live adjacent to the incoming development at the southwest corner of Ten Mile and Deer Flat roads, voiced frustration with the council’s repeated acknowledgement that infrastructure can’t keep pace with rapid outward growth in the city.
Gigray noted that because the city already annexed the project site’s land in 2003, little could be done by City Council to block development; the body could only ask developers to work with concerned homeowners through legally binding conditions.
”You get into a tough spot in subdivision applications because you’re not dealing with the discretion you have in an annexation. You deal with a property that’s already zoned, and unless it has a development agreement that restricts the use of that property specifically,” there is no way for City Council to shoot down an application, Gigray said.
As sewer capacity concerns arose, Stear reminded the council that a decision made by a 2008 group of councilmembers under the crunch of the Great Recession now forces the city to allow developers to move on previously annexed land.
The 2008 council faced a storm of shrinking impact fees and a shortage of private buyers in the area amid the housing market crash. To weather the storm, the city negotiated a financing agreement with Key Bank to help fund a needed wastewater plant in the city that now adds another wrinkle to Council's deciding power.
Then-City Attorney Randy Grove explained at the time how the agreement would better the city’s finances.
“In the event of default if the financing isn’t approved, the City will be associated with the project; which could affect the City’s ability to borrow as well as the interest rate. It could affect bids received for future construction,” minutes from the 2008 meeting state him saying.
Stear said the details of that agreement force the city to take on new customers for the wastewater treatment plant.
“In order to not breach that agreement, we are required to sell sewer connections,” he said. “As long as people that buy property are following the rules, it’s not fair for us to tell them that they can’t.”
Christensen questioned why the Ada County Highway District approved the proposal after saying it had concerns about roadway capacity that it couldn’t address until six years after the project’s five-year buildout.
“I have to take ACHD’s words at heart that says this exceeds their service planning and they can’t do anything for another six years after full buildout.”
Had ACHD rejected the proposal, that would have given the council legal discretion to shoot it down, Gigray said, but “ACHD has plat authority.”
ACHD planner Kristy Inselman called in to acknowledge that “there is some lag” to upgrade roads around new developments, but said upgrades lag across the board as the highway district awaits funding from impact fees to respond to new developments.
To address concern about sewer capacity, McPherson and Christensen passed the proposal with a condition that developers may not begin building until an agreement is reached with city staff that ensures sewer capacity can meet new demand.
Gem State Planning representative Jane Suggs, who is working on the project, said she’d be open to an array of options to resolve the conflict.
“If it means putting out money, or if it means doing some actual construction, additional piping … we’re going to continue to make this a great place to live,” she said.
ASHTON ESTATES EAST
Next, Council approved the 175-home Ashton Estates East Subdivision set to build up off Meadow View Road near D&B Supply and Panda Express.
Laraway joined in the unanimous vote on the proposal since he was absent when the Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd initial plans for the project.
A public hearing on the proposal was tabled at Council’s last meeting earlier this month after lengthy debate about a local lift station’s capacity to take on more sewage from the development. City staff met with developers Oct. 19, Kuna Planning and Zoning Director Wendy Howell said. She said despite unanswered questions about the city’s sewer system, staff concluded that Kuna could in fact take on the added stress of Ashton Estates East.
Mirroring its approach to Fossil Creek, Council mandated developers check back with staff on the sewer system’s capacity before building.
To better understand the city’s squeezed sewer capacity, a study by a third-party is in the works, Howell said.
LEDGESTONE SOUTH
The Ledgestone South Subdivision was the sole proposal shot down during the meeting. It would have annexed and divided 97 acres into 393 single-family homes. Concerned with the density of the project and legally allowed to reject it since it lies outside city limits, council unanimously sent developers home after a short discussion.
The group of lots discussed lie along Locust Grove Road, and developers planned future road extensions to Ardell and Strobel roads.
Though he didn't have to cast a tie breaking vote, Stear led by saying he was “mostly concerned about the density."
The project would have been medium density, a mix of areas with six to eight homes per acre (occupying R-6 and R-8 zones respectively). That would have followed Kuna’s comprehensive plan, but because Ada County plans for the area to remain farmland, would have violated Ada County Development Services’ comprehensive plan.
Christensen said Ada County’s view “really does validate a lot of things that were said” about road and sewer expansions being too slow to accommodate the development.
Sewer capacity could not take the added burden of the subdivision without upgrades, city staff added before council rejected the proposal.