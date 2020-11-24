The Kuna City Council unanimously last week approved plans for the Kuna West Urban Renewal District encompassing downtown Kuna and surrounding areas, in an attempt to fund lagging infrastructure upgrades and attract business growth.
This is the first urban renewal district in Kuna. The city hopes urban renewal will help it reverse a widening gap between business and residential growth, diversify Kuna's economic makeup and create a larger job market to reduce the percentage of commuters leaving Kuna daily.
No one delivered public testimony, and the council voted after briefly discussing the benefits of urban renewal.
Mayor Joe Stear argued the district will help draw businesses and jobs, balancing Kuna’s residential-heavy composition; Ada County Assessor Robert McQuade said around 90% of city taxes are pulled from residences, Stear wrote by email Tuesday. Stear added the district will help as Kuna tries to “step out of that hole.”
“This is an attempt to kind of help balance (taxes between) citizens and property owners,” he said.
The gulf between housing and industry growth has widened in recent years. From 2014 to 2019, Kuna’s population spiked 30% while local industry grew by only 13%, according to analysis from the Metts Group, a Coeur d’Alene-based consulting firm hired by the city. That’s shifting more and more of the city’s taxes, which are driven by Kuna’s budget, onto homeowners ahead of an Idaho legislative session that promises to bear “hot and heavy talks” on reducing property taxes, Stear said.
The 473-acre district currently holds $111.6 million in assessed value, 6.8% of the city's taxable property value, Metts Group owner Alivia Metts said. If fully developed, Metts projects that assessed value would climb to $494.6 million over the next 20 years before the district sunsets. That would be a 31% valuation boost for Kuna if no other development occurred outside the district.
“The area primarily consists of small, urban lots which are mainly developed, with some undeveloped areas prime for development,” Metts’ report furthers.
Though officials have discussed urban renewal for the last 20 years, formal planning followed a nine-year timeline:
- 2011: The Kuna Urban Renewal Agency was established.
- Aug. 2019: City Council approved funding for an eligibility study to help officials better understand which areas of Kuna were eligible for a future district
- March 2020: City Council appointed commissioners to the Urban Renewal Agency board
- April 2020: Kuna Urban Renewal Agency approved an eligibility study which found downtown Kuna eligible for urban renewal
- Aug. 2020: The Ada County Commission approved modified plans for the downtown district after asking Kuna to remove parts of farmland in unincorporated Ada County from its plans
- Oct. 2020: Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission approved the district’s compliance with the City’s comprehensive plan
- Nov. 17, 2020: Kuna City Council unanimously approved plans for the district
Cities in Ada and Canyon counties have used urban renewal in recent decades, though Kuna hadn’t yet joined the trend until last week.