The Bureau of Land Management has released the draft Kuna Cave Recreation Site Improvement Environmental Assessment and is inviting public review of proposed enhancements to the popular site located about 5 miles south of Kuna.
The proposal calls for improvements to road and parking area access, renovating the ladder entering the cave and installing a grate to deter dumping and vandalism, according to a press release. Redundant roads to the cave site would also be blocked off, and the main access road would see maintenance. Fencing and parking barriers would be set up in the parking lot for the site, which would be newly graveled.
“The BLM appreciates Kuna Cave’s importance to the local community and these proposed actions aim to enhance both public access and safety,” Amanda Hoffman, Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area Manager, said in the release. “This effort is an example of how the BLM is working to improve recreational opportunities on public lands.”
The bureau accepted public comments on these proposed improvements a year ago as part of the assessment process.
The graffiti-painted cave, often strewn with litter, has for years hosted hangouts and family day trips at varying hours. Improvements are being considered due to vandalism and safety concerns, according to an environmental assessment report.
If the proposed improvements are made, the cave will remain open to the public.
The public may comment on the proposal through April 14 by emailing BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.gov, faxing 208-384-3326 or mailing feedback to 3948 Development Ave. Boise, ID 83705.