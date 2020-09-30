Volunteers came together to help revitalize the fields for the Kuna Youth Softball and Baseball Association.
Members of the softball and baseball group joined H&R Block employees to replace torn netting, cleared the fields and otherwise took steps to maintain the community resource, according to a press release.
The project was one of 10 national project ideas picked up by Nextdoor and H&R Block as part of the two companies’ initiative to support local projects amid social challenges caused by the pandemic. Submitted by Kuna resident Daniel Edralin, the project was chosen out of a pool of over 2,000 submissions.