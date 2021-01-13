With the Kuna School District’s levy set to expire, the district board Tuesday decided to request another, two-year supplemental levy of the same amount to replace it. Voters will weigh the $2.5 million ask in the upcoming March 9 election.
Though the levy request eventually netted four of five trustees’ approval, board members were initially split three ways on how much school funding to ask for. Due to both an influx of homes into the district and an ongoing increase in property values despite the pandemic, the board could have requested up to $3.4 million and still maintained the current property tax rate — $4.09 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Trustees Russ Johnson and J.D. Grant were the first to balk at increasing the levy, both apparently concerned that voters would reject any levy increase on face, not understanding the impact on their taxes.
Joy Thomas, the vote’s sole dissenter, called for $3.4 million over two years.
“The question on the survey was, if the tax rate doesn’t change, would you vote for it, and 80% of people said they would vote for it,” Thomas said.
On a recent public opinion survey, the district asked just that; among a little over 1,500 respondents, about 82% said they’d support a larger levy, far more than the simple majority, 50% plus one, needed to pass supplemental levies in Idaho.
“But that’s on a survey, not when they go to the voting booth,” Trustee Kim Nixon argued.
Grant agreed, saying, “I worry that if that number changes a lot or at all, out patrons might vote it down.”
Reapproving a $2.5 million levy will still force the district to eliminate five of the 20 teacher positions funded by the current levy, since rising health insurance costs have made employing teachers more expensive over the last two years, Assistant Superintendent David Reinhardt said. A rise to $2.84 million would be required to continue funding those positions, but that more moderate increase failed to gain traction. Cuts to all-day kindergarten classes could be on the way, too, depending on how funding shifts during the coming months.
“My concern is that if we stick with A (a $2.5 million levy) or we go with B (a $2.84 million levy), then are we really addressing the things the community says they want in the survey we did? Are we really addressing the crucial areas where we need people for teachers … ?” Thomas asked. “We have to consider the wishes of the people who actually take the time to take the survey. They’re likely our voters.”
Though an expected enrollment rebound next year would pull more attendance-based state funding, keeping the levy amount level is likely to decrease per-pupil funding districtwide as more families continue moving into the rapidly growing district. Still, Superintendent Wendy Johnson said the board can prioritize the money it does receive, even without a levy increase, by using the cash on top needs in Kuna schools.
McArthur joined the majority, who feared a funding increase was not worth the risk of voters axing the district’s levy funding entirely. Rising property values will still cause tax increases for local residents, even if the tax rate stays the same, she added.
EMERGENCY LEVY
If the district’s enrollment grows next school year, it could seek out an emergency levy, as it did in 2019, to counteract cuts to staff and curriculum.
“I think that there’s a pretty high likelihood that we would qualify for” an emergency levy, especially with students returning from homeschooling during the pandemic, Superintendent Johnson said. Though she earlier said, “I probably wouldn’t budget on that.”
Thomas argued, “We can’t rely on the emergency levy, because we don’t know what our growth is going to be.”
The size of emergency levies in Idaho is determined by student population growth. As Kuna grows year in and year out, Grant argued an emergency levy could help the district respond to its needs as staff get a better idea of where there’s need during the fall.
BOARD TO RECOMMEND VACCINATIONS
Just hours after Gov. Brad Little OK’d teachers receiving COVID-19 vaccines immediately, the board recommended staff receive the vaccine, barring medical or religious exemptions.
“Our attorney frankly recommends an encouragement rather than a requirement,” Reinhardt told the board.
Grant said, “If it’s a requirement, there’s going to be a storm.”
No trustees argued in favor of mandating teachers receive the vaccine when able to.