Kuna City Council this month annexed into city limits around 440 acres historically used for farming. In step with the city’s comprehensive plan, the land was zoned for a mix of light and heavy industrial development.
The five-parcel block of land was previously zoned for rural preservation by Ada County, but now, it joins the city of Kuna, which it borders to the west. A total of 165 acres were zoned for light manufacturing/industrial development, and 275 were designated for heavy manufacturing/industrial use, according to council’s meeting packet. Though council unanimously OK’d the annexation request at its corresponding Dec. 15 meeting, its meeting packet from that evening reveals a “long-term plan” is still in the works for future development, and council will have to approve coming construction.
The city's comprehensive plan designates the site as industrial/manufacturing for future use, according to staff analysis in the packet.
The city’s plan to attract industrial growth distanced from downtown Kuna is intentional, Economic Development Director Lisa Holland wrote in a Dec. 15 memo to council and Mayor Joe Stear.
“While this area is further away from the core of Kuna, it was designated as industrial on the future use map for that reason. For an industrial area to be successful, it needs to have a significant buffer from residential development,” Holland wrote. “This specific area also has a benefit of having rail nearby and also two access points to the freeway."
The land, positioned at the southeast and southwest corners of Kuna Mora and Cole roads, borders land marked for rural preservation to the east, north and south, with city-owned land to the west. But it’s also near fellow industrial spots such as Darling Ingredients’ meat rendering plant, a former Tyson facility and CS Beef Packers’ meat processing plant.
Stretching city limits eastward, the recent annexation is another step toward transforming farmland in a Treasure Valley, where 59-64% of farmland is projected to disappear by 2100 if current development practices continue, according to a 2017 Boise State University study.
But the annexation also came to a Kuna council docket where business development proposals are few and far between compared to a steady stream of subdivision proposals.
The council’s vote marks the second time in two months the city has zoned an area ahead of a development proposal in hopes of enticing commercial and industrial businesses. Holland urged council to make both moves, arguing businesses often will not come if they have to wait months for newly purchased land to be annexed before building.
“In the last two years while serving in my role, we have had over 10 manufacturing related projects that we have submitted sites for, but typically we come up short because we don’t have industrial land zoned and ready to go,” she wrote in her memo. “If we were able to attract one or two of these companies, it could bring our residential tax base down by as much as 10%, putting less of a strain on the City.”
That would balance a system in which “over 90% of Kuna’s tax base comes from our residential population,” she wrote.
C&G Farms, the land’s largest owner, did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.