Students throughout Idaho at a range of grade levels are invited to participate in two upcoming competitions.
PBS Writers Contest
For the 27th year, Idaho Public Television is hosting the PBS KIDS Writers Contest. IdahoPTV’s three regional stations — KUID/Moscow, KISU/Pocatello and KAID/Boise — encourage young authors and artists in kindergarten through third grade to write and illustrate their own imaginative story and submit it by Saturday, March 20, for a chance to win prizes and have their work published online.
Entry forms, rules, FAQs and teacher tips are available at idahoptv.org/writers. The contest is open to children in grades K-3 residing within IdahoPTV’s over-the-air service area, which includes all of Idaho and parts of Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Oregon and Nevada.
Regional volunteer panels will judge the entries on creativity, originality, language skills and illustrations. Winners in each grade level from each of the three Idaho regions will be selected and will receive prizes including toys, books and a $100 contribution to an IDeal — Idaho's college savings program account. Winners will be announced on or around April 1.
In May, a virtual awards ceremony will be held in each region of Idaho to celebrate the winners and their stories. The winning stories will then be uploaded in full color onto IdahoPTV's website.
Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
Treasure Valley high school students are invited to compete for cash prizes in an upcoming civics contest, which asks students, “What does our American community ask of us?”
The 9th Circuit Civics Contests, open to high school students in the western U.S. and Pacific islands, charges students with crafting videos and essays that try to strike a balance between individual rights and collective responsibility in light of important global and national events that have brought related questions to the forefront, according to a press release. More specifically, students must answer, “How should we as a society strike the appropriate balance within the framework of our Constitution between safeguarding our rights and fulfilling our responsibilities to each other?”
A total of $11,400 in cash prizes will be awarded in the circuitwide contest. The top three finishers in both the essay and video competitions will receive $3,000 for 1st place, $1,700 for 2nd place and $1,000 for 3rd place. A commemorative prize also will be awarded to the top finishers at the circuit level.
The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the circuit’s public information and community outreach team and the federal district and bankruptcy courts in the 15 judicial districts that comprise the Ninth Circuit. Contest rules and other information are available at www.ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest/.
Entries will be accepted starting Feb. 1. Entries are due March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. Finalists will be announced in May and the winners in June.