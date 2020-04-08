As Idaho education officials grapple with what the end of this school year will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Board of Education unanimously agreed Monday to extend the halt of in-person K-12 classes through the end of the academic year.
The board’s order leaves room for flexibility, though, according to a press release. It aims to grant flexibility to Idaho’s school districts and charter schools as they determine new ways to meet requirements and gauge students’ learning.
Districts will be allowed to reopen school doors later this spring or continue teaching via exclusively online classes, not resuming their traditional school schedule until next fall. The board’s initial order for soft closure would expire April 20, but Monday’s board action means that all Idaho schools will remain closed unless they satisfy yet-to-be established criteria to reopen.
The path to a potential reopening of schools was left open in case some regions of the state recover from the pandemic earlier than others, allowing students to safely return to in-person classes.
Kuna ResponseAmid the decision, Kuna School District officials are still working to transition classes online. They’re currently working to connect families with the internet connectivity and technology they need for a switch to online classes.
This week, the district is distributing hundreds of devices to families by appointment, according to district spokeswoman Allison Westfall. Families in need were identified through an online survey conducted last week with the goal of placing at least one internet-enabled device in the homes of families who don’t own one.
The stores of available devices have also grown. The Kuna Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership with Hewlett-Packard and the school district to repurpose donated computers and provide them to students. About 80 devices were donated last week and have been wiped of personal information by HP employees. Additional devices have been ordered to supplement donations, and the district hopes to soon purchase Wi-Fi “jet packs” — mobile Wi-Fi modems that are easily transported between locations — to reduce the city’s increasingly visible internet deserts.
The exact date of a mandatory shift to remote learning is unclear, but for students taking dual credit classes, the move will have to come quickly. In order to receive college credit for these classes, students will still need to meet hours requirements via online teaching. This is not the case for other courses, though, after the Idaho State Board of Education lifted hours requirements for standard high school classes.
Other Local UpdatesOn April 2, the district distributed homework packets that teachers created before spring break that aim to give students learning opportunities during the instructional hiatus, Westfall said. Virtual versions were sent out to students with internet access, and paper packets were printed and made available at the district office for pick up. Officials are still working on getting paper packets to families that have no transportation. Hope remains that a move to distributing those packets will happen early this week.
The district is also working to collaborate with teachers on how to handle the move, along with working with families and students to widen access to meals and learning packets moving forward. Finding ways to deliver meals to students without transportation remains an issue officials are discussing.
Kuna High School’s prom was also cancelled in light of the pandemic, though no decision on graduation has been made.