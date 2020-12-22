BOISE — A group of Treasure Valley school district officials hit a major milestone last month in their decadeslong push for more growth-based funding.
At its annual convention in November, the Idaho School Boards Association overwhelmingly endorsed a proposal to allow school districts to assess impact fees, which are one-time fees on new commercial and residential construction. Similar proposals have failed to gain the association's support in years past.
The resolution, cosponsored by the rapidly growing Kuna and Middleton school districts, aims to reduce districts' reliance on voter-approved property tax increases to build or renovate schools.
“It’s not ever going to be enough (revenue) to build a school … but it is enough to help us so that when we do have to bond for stuff like that, we don’t have to bond as much, which in turn makes it so our patrons don’t have to pay as much in taxes," said Joy Thomas, Kuna school board vice chairwoman and minority chief of staff for the Idaho House of Representatives.
Though a mix of school board members, state legislators and school district administrators have for at least 20 years pushed the Idaho Legislature to let school districts collect impact fees, no proposal has gone the distance in the statehouse. The closest any bill came to passing was carried in part by Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star; it petered out without a vote in 2006.
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF
School districts can’t collect impact fees because by state law, impact fees can only benefit “public facilities,” which by statute include roads, parks and capital improvements for police and fire departments, Thomas said. Schools, particularly school buildings, are excluded from the state’s definition, causing districts to rely on temporary, voter-approved bonds to fund construction. ISBA’s resolution asks that schools be grouped into that definition.
Thomas said, “The last time we ran a bond in 2017, we heard from a lot of our constituents that they really needed a break on their taxes and that they were kind of tired of paying for all the new growth that’s happening.”
That bond, which paid for Kuna’s newly opened extension high school, Swan Falls High, cost property tax payers $40 million. It prompted Thomas to seek out alternative funding mechanisms that would shift the cost of school construction to developers in the fast-growing, residential-heavy community.
HOUSING BOOM
In Middleton, the next five years are projected to bring 5,000 new homes — a boom expected to bring thousands of school-age children to a city that hasn’t yet breached 10,000 residents. The school district expects it will have to bond for at least two new schools over that stretch, Middleton school board Chairman Kirk Adams said.
“The reality is, we’re going to have to build new schools as we grow, and if we implement impact fees, the amount we’re going to have to bond for will be shifted to new construction,” Adams said. “Under the existing model, our current taxpayers will have to pay somewhere between 60 and 75% of the new schools that they didn’t create the need for, so it would seem fair that builders could pass on that impact fee to people moving into our valley or town to compensate.”
Encompassing Star, Eagle and Meridian, the West Ada School District is no stranger to growth; the three cities have ballooned 105%, 64% and 59% respectively since 2010, according to the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho. That’s given the district a stake in the impact fee discussion, said spokeswoman Char Jackson.
“Over the last 20 years we have attempted to get impact fee legislation through,” Jackson wrote by email. “But, we have not been successful — as we have not found a sponsor for the bill.”
“Unfortunately, Idaho has one of the most restrictive systems for funding schools in the United States. … So currently, we do not have a way that allows for growth to pay for growth,” she wrote.
Longtime residents’ desires for growth to pay for itself are especially loud in residential-dominated communities like Kuna, where 90% of property taxes are paid by residents; in Meridian, where Chief Finance Officer Todd Lavoie said residential tax burden has reached its highest point since at least 2004; and in Middleton, another commuter-heavy city.
“If you have bedroom communities that don’t have an industrial or business base,” it’s important to ease the burden on residents “as we’re looking toward property tax relief,” Adams said.
BIPARTISAN SUPPORT
After kicking off conversations about the proposal with legislators during the 2020 session, Thomas said, “We have bipartisan support and a couple of different legislators willing to get that through” in 2021.
Thomas mentioned House Majority Leader Moyle has been involved in discussions, since he cosponsored a similar bid in 2006, though it’s unclear how many legislators have bought in, and Moyle didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.
In 2006, opposition from builders, who would directly absorb the cost of new impact fees, stymied discussions, Thomas said. But tides may have shifted since then.
“I have talked with cities, counties, builders who would be the major pushback and found that they were in favor of impact fees,” she said.
Building representatives are open to the idea, said Bill Rauer, executive officer of the Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho, a trade group that represents residential construction contractors.
“Our developers and builders are very interested in this and being responsible community members, part of which includes funding education,” though “we need to see the language first,” Rauer said.
Impact fee costs are functionally passed down to homebuyers, Rauer said, though impact fees remain “excellent tools for helping home building, especially at a time when supply is outstripping demand.”
House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, is working with ISBA to pass legislation. Although her fellow Boise democratic representative Rob Mason sponsored legislation last session, “the majority wouldn’t give us a hearing," Necochea said. She said she’s unsure of specific legislators who plan to carry a related bill in 2021.
In 2019, some small districts’ school boards opposed the proposal, believing they would have to assess impact fees if legislation passed, Thomas said. They worried about conducting expensive capital improvement plans, which are required to collect impact fees in Idaho. After ISBA added clarification that impact fees would be optional, and after Thomas joined the association’s executive board, more districts lent their support in the “landslide” 2020 victory, she said; ISBA members voted 5,622-620 to endorse the legislation.
CONSTITUTIONALITY
A week after ISBA backed impact fees for schools, a legislative interim committee on property tax relief passed recommendations to curtail or oversee local government spending, but excluded from the agenda proposals to authorize impact fee collection for schools.
Committee Co-chairmen Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and Rep. Jim Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene, struck the proposal not for policy reasons but because they worried it was unconstitutional, they told the Kuna Melba News.
“(Schools are) not gonna actually be able to collect impact fees,” Rice said, “because it’s not a statutory change because of the way the Constitution is written.”
Ahead of the meeting, Necochea requested the Idaho attorney general weigh in. In a Nov. 12 email Necochea shared with the Idaho Press, Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane wrote, “I am not aware of any constitutional limitations other than the general takings arguments against impact fees." These arguments challenge impact fees based on the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment takings clause, which says private property may not "be taken for public use, without just compensation."
Kane added, "I note that the impact fee statutes reference schools but it is only a passing reference — there is no subsequent address of school impact fee permission. I think the legislation would need to be included directly into the impact fee statutory structure.”
The AG's office declined to comment for this story.
Rice argued impact fees must have a clearly established connection between the new construction they tap and the capital projects they fund. He said unlike with road construction, for instance, “If you put in a house or office, you can’t prove that’s going to have an impact on schools. That’s the problem with connecting impact fees up with schools.”
Addis said, “There is some concern as to who you bill an impact fee to, and it would be to the people who have children in the schools and those who don’t.”
Proponents of the proposal have argued that the overarching impact of development is enough to justify charging builders.
“While we do generally agree that commercial construction generally does not create a direct tie on the impact to a school, but we do believe that residential building does,” said Quinn Perry, ISBA policy and government affairs director. “Impact fees are collected … because there is a clear nexus that growth in a community places additional demands on government services. For example, new developments in some Idaho communities pay an impact fee to go to a highway district for road improvement, but there is no guarantee that that household will ever drive on the road where their fee went to construct.”
Residential growth in the West Ada School District adds 0.8 new students on average for every home that is built, Jackson said.
Rice added that he also has concerns about how the fees would be structured and who would pay them He said he’s worried the state would become embroiled in legal battles if a proposal passed, but he's willing to listen as more research is conducted.
If a bill moves forward, Necochea said she'll request a formal analysis from the attorney general's office. Perry said ISBA will conduct more research ahead of the next session, which starts Jan. 11.
Parties on both sides of the aisle and in the private sector said they want to be part of the conversation.
That includes the state building contractors' association, which was involved in developing the current impact fee statute that excludes schools, Rauer said. "We want to be supportive. We want to be part of conversations to the greatest extend possible."
Those conversations dating back to 2000 haven't created material change, but advocates hope 2021 will be different.
“It is urgent that we ask developers pay their fair share in this exploding housing market, rather than shift the cost of growth onto property taxpayers," Necochea said. "I hope we can pass legislation this year.”