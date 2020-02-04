Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association presented three college students with scholarships at the 2020 Idaho Horticulture Expo. The INLA Scholarship is available to any student enrolled in an accredited two or four-year program in Idaho and whose declared major is in the horticulture fields of study. Each student received a $750 scholarship. The recipients were Janet Henze of Kuna, a student at the College of Western Idaho, Hailey Buffman of Boise, also a student at the College of Western Idaho and Hannah Barnes of Potlatch, a student at University of Idaho.
At the Expo, hosted in Boise Jan. 15-17, the INLA also recognized four new Certified Nursery Professionals.
The Certified Nursery Professional Exam consists of two portions, a 200-question written portion that tests knowledge in 9 different domains of horticulture and a Plant Identification exam which includes 50 plants and the candidates identify their genus, species, cultivar and common name. The INLA recognizes these individuals as trained professionals with skills, knowledge and expertise in the landscape industry. The following candidates earned certification: Elizabeth Kooyers, Janet Henze, Kristina Maher and Jorie Glister, all students at the College of Western Idaho.