On Saturday, teams of middle school students from across Idaho will gather at Boise State University for the Future City regional competition.
Students have designed model tabletop cities with solutions for water-related challenges, under this year's theme of “Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow." Those models will be on display Saturday and ranked in various categories by local judges.
A team from Kuna's Falcon Ridge Charter School will join 36 other teams from Idaho for the state competition. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Boise State's Jordan Ballroom in the Student Union Building.
Future City, a program of DiscoverE, is in its 28th year nationally and 16th year in Idaho, according to futurecity.org, and is a free educational program run by volunteers.
The competition allows students to see the direct influence engineering has on their lives, according to a news release about the event, "and make a hands-on connection between their education, Idaho and their future."
Over 40,000 students from 1,500 schools participate nationwide.
Students from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Boise won the 2019 regional competition in Idaho. At the national competition that followed in D.C., the team earned the Most Innovative Design of Infrastructure Systems award for their future city model.