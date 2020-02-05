Kuna and the Idaho Humane Society are teaming up on a new health program for feral cats aimed at controlling Kuna’s stray cat population.
The humane society received frequent calls about stray cats in the city and began discussing the new program with the parks and recreation department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the city clerk.
Cats will be taken in using “humane traps” owned by the humane society, said city Clerk Chris Engels. Humane traps are wire cages which are lined with sheets or newspaper on the bottom and baited with pet treats. A side door of these cages closes when a cat steps into the trap. IHS is in the process of placing 10 traps to start out, but they have another 10 they can use depending on how many cats they take in as the program begins. Traps are being placed in locations that have received the most calls from Kuna residents.
Cats will then be spayed or neutered and given basic vaccines like the rabies shot. Cats will also have their ears “tipped,” which is a spaying and neutering practice in which cats have a small notch removed from the tip of one of their ears while under anesthesia. This way, cats aren’t captured more than once, because there is a universal mark showing that they’ve had surgery. After 24 hours, they will be released back into the area where they were captured.
The program, which will start at the end of the week, will not cost the city, as the humane society is already contracted to take care of Kuna’s animal control.
The humane society already takes in cats and provides the same services, but it relys on Kuna residents to capture cats themselves and call to have them picked up. This has caused a number of headaches for IHS, said Karen Zantow, the organization’s director of animal care and control. There is no way of predicting how many calls will come in on a certain day, creating problems for staff as they try to pick up animals across the city. The sporadic call-ins also prevent staff from knowing when surgeries will be required, creating backlog for veterinarians and challenges for scheduling healthcare.
“(The new program) is the same thing, but the city of Kuna will manage the traps,” said Zantow. “We’re hoping it will be more efficient and better able to handle the volume.”
Officials hope the new program will help control the flow of cats into vet clinics and standardize the existing pick-up process.
IHS hasn’t partnered with a city in this way before, and they’re starting with Kuna to first see how effective the program will be in one of the Treasure Valley’s smaller cities.
“This is kind of a trial program,” said Zantow. “If this works out well, we could adapt it to other cities. When Kuna suggested some kind of working with us, we jumped on it because Kuna is always a great partner, but also because this could really turn into a more efficient and effective way to make a dent in the (stray cat) problem.”
As questions continue to flow in from city residents, Kuna plans to create a Q&A web page.
“We appreciate the community’s input,” Engels said. “We encourage them not to feed the feral populations and to work cooperatively with IHS and the city as we promote the general welfare of Kuna’s animal populations.”