As Kuna businesses suffer layoffs, revenue losses and temporary shutdowns, the city is stepping in to provide support.
The extent to which Kuna companies are suffering is just beginning to emerge. According to a survey of Kuna businesses conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, 35% of Kuna businesses — eight of the 22 surveyed — had to let employees go in response to COVID-19-related concerns. Another six said their workers were “at risk” of unemployment. Of respondents, 83% have taken revenue hits, and 44% have halted storefront service completely.
Other ChallengesThe survey also revealed a lack of online sales to fall back on. Of the 22 respondents only three earn 25% or more of their revenue online. Fourteen take in less than 25%, and the rest didn’t answer.
The Kuna economy’s absent online presence showed in the survey’s questioning of how the city could help. The two most requested forms of assistance were “technical training on social media” and “technical training on website development and e-commerce,” with 30% of responses asking for social media help and another 30% seeking aid with websites.
A majority of business are also dealing with changing their business model and canceling big events that kept them running. The popular Kuna Days event is still planned to go on as usual on Aug. 7-8, said Kuna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karri Keller, but summer events that boost local business revenue are still only tentatively scheduled.
City SupportCalls for digital assistance were also echoed by the 20 or so attendees of a virtual town hall meeting on Monday. The forum was organized so that Mayor Joe Stear, the Chamber of Commerce, and Economic Development Director Lisa Holland could advise businesses and collaboratively plan for an economic reopening when Gov. Brad Little gives the OK.
In building a support system, Kuna and Meridian are teaming up with their respective chambers of commerce and the Women’s Business Center to host an upcoming marketing series for struggling entrepreneurs. While the online sessions are still being planned, digital literacy and online business skills will be a focus, said Kuna Economic Development Director Lisa Holland.
The statewide “Support Local Gems” initiative also launched April 24, in which consumers were encouraged to boost local businesses by purchasing gift cards and buying their products online.
Keller is working on a “parade of businesses” event, too, that would ideally give entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their products and stay afloat while social distancing.
“Not everything is going to be wide open on the first of May,” Keller said. “Hopefully we can let our residents know how to help locally,” including buying gift cards to use later.
Holland has also advised that businesses apply for loans and other relief granted by the second round of CARES Act funding passed by Congress last week. The stimulus package makes more federal dollars available to companies through the Small Business Administration. The CARES Act has especially become important for businesses applying for Paycheck Protection Program dollars, which grant forgivable loans to small businesses in order to keep staff on board.
‘A Cruddy Time to Open’RiceWorks owner Phu Tran hasn’t applied for these federal dollars, hoping to avoid “controversy” over accepting them and preferring to sustain his business without added loans.
“Just because we can get it, doesn’t mean we want to,” he said.
But there may be no other Kuna business owner who has faced such unique circumstances.
The day Little’s stay-at-home order was announced, shutting down nonessential businesses, Tran was just a week away from opening RiceWorks’ second location in Kuna. He was excited to have the range of a kitchen five times the size of his Village at Meridian spot, and looked to enjoy a larger dine-in space too.
But COVID-19 forced a tough decision. Rather than delaying the store’s opening until restaurants were allowed to reopen, Tran moved a portion of his Meridian staff who are staying on during the pandemic to the Kuna location, temporarily shut down the Village spot and started offering curbside food pickups at RiceWorks in Kuna. In a week, he had to swap plates for takeout containers and brace his new phone and online systems for what eventually reached over 100 calls per hour, just to open on time.
Tran had a few reasons for putting operations on hold at the Meridian location he’s run for the last decade. He said along with having a larger space to cook in, he saw Meridian and Boise as being “initially harder hit” than Kuna by the coronavirus’ economic impact. But beyond that, he diverted his energies southward because “Kuna is short on good food,” he said.
Opening a new business during the pandemic has come with hurdles, but Tran felt ready for anything after building up the Meridian location in 2008 as the shock waves of the Great Recession were still rattling the country.
“I thought I would be prepared for something like this, but it’s been a little wild,” he said.
In trying to move beyond this wildness, Tran is making plans to reopen when the state allows. He plans on installing no-touch door handles that can be opened with a foot pedal. RiceWorks will also cut customer capacity in half to 40 guests, though capacity limits are still being decided by the city’s draft-stage plan to reopen. Despite the modifications that Tran has to make, he remains optimistic.
“A lot of people say, ‘This is a cruddy time to open,’ and yeah, it is.” he said. “But if we can make it through pandemic, we’re going to do one hell of a job with the full-size restaurant.”
Reopening
The city and chamber’s Monday meeting also sought input from business owners on how and when restaurants, salons and bars will be allowed to resume in-store services.
Under the governor’s four-stage reopen plan, restaurant dining rooms are slated to be able to reopen in stage 2, starting May 16, once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts, according to rebound.idaho.gov. Hair salons and gyms could also reopen in stage 2, if they can meet safety protocol. The reopening of bars and large venues isn’t included until the fourth and final stage tentatively starting June 13, under certain occupancy and psychical distancing guidelines.
The city of Kuna introduced a drafted set of safety guidelines and suggestions to spark conversation at the meeting. Initial recommendations included ways that nonessential businesses can promote social distancing and limit interactions between employees and customers. This draft will be updated with suggestions from the meeting, and will eventually be submitted to Central District Health in hopes of getting Kuna’s plan approved. The collective plan is being written and sent to the agency so that businesses don’t have to seek approval to reopen individually. By creating one framework for the city to follow, officials hope that the backlogged and busy CDH will be able to expedite their review of Kuna’s plan.
Additions will likely include a recommendation that customers wear masks from home when visiting nonessential businesses so that new masks don’t have to be purchased for every customer. The city will also recommend use of paper menus in restaurants, among taking other precautions. The current set of guidelines is not legally binding or official yet, though.
Nearby, Nampa’s city council approved a plan last week saying the city won’t stop businesses from reopening ahead of Little’s plan, provided they follow other health district guidelines. Mayor Debbie Kling said the city does not have the resources to enforce the state order, and instead officials will focus on educating businesses on how to reopen safely.
“I don’t want to battle businesses,” Kling told the Idaho Press.
Kuna will defer to the governor’s orders, Stear said.
“Nampa has made a statement that they aren’t going to enforce any ideas on businesses opening out of the plan,” Stear said. “I’m not going to be willing to make that kind of a statement.”
Stear wasn’t pressed on what action he’d take if businesses open without permission from the city, but he did say it would be “best to follow the state’s plan if we want to avoid repercussions from anybody.”
“I won’t give anybody too hard of a time,” he said.
For example, he said he wouldn’t revoke any alcohol licenses from bars or restaurants if they do open without permission.
In accordance with the state’s plan, much of Idaho’s economy would be reopened by June, reported Idaho Press’ Betsy Russell. Still, that plan relies on new COVID-19 cases not increasing substantially, and a return to even economic normalcy is still up in the air.