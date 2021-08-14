We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Children cool off in a fountain at the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an orange — or unhealthy for sensitive groups — Air Quality Advisory for southwest Idaho and the Treasure Valley due to elevated pollutant levels associated with wildfire smoke impacts. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality conditions have significantly improved.
There will be clear conditions with smoke for the Treasure Valley with highs near 100 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. All areas will be hot and there's an extended excessive heat warning area for Sunday.
Due to the poor air, the department said in a news release Friday that all open burning activities are prohibited. This includes but is not limited to:
-- Solid waste (e.g., rubbish, tree leaves, yard trimmings, and gardening waste) if no scheduled house-to-house solid waste collection service is available and the burning is conducted on the property where the waste was generated
-- Tree leaves, yard trimmings, or gardening waste if allowed by local ordinance or rule and conducted on the property where the waste was generated
-- Recreational campfires
-- Ceremonial fires
-- Small fires set for hand-warming purposes
-- Weed control along fence lines, canal banks, and ditch banks
Cooler air will begin to move in on Monday, taking temperatures closer to seasonal normal. Still, expect patchy smoke and valley highs in the mid-to-lower 90's. Breezy conditions will develop when the cooler air moves in. Highs should be down into the 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This cool down could bring some showers and storms to the mountain areas. The Treasure Valley will most likely stay dry through the period.
Based on current and forecasted air quality conditions and wildfire smoke impacts, DEQ has issued a Stage 1 – Air Pollution Forecast & Caution for Southwest Idaho including: Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington County, Idaho. This Forecast & Caution in is effect until 3 p.m. Monday and will be re-evaluated at that time.