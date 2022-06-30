Kuna not hosting Fourth of July fireworks this year

The city of Kuna will not be hosting a Fourth of July fireworks celebration this year.

According to City Clerk Chris Engels, the city's budget for its Independence Day fireworks has been moved over to allow for a fireworks display after the Kuna Rodeo on Sept. 3.

“We weren't able to get it scheduled for the Fourth of July because of the pyrotechnics,” Engels said.

While the September rodeo is a ticketed event, the fireworks afterward will be open to the public at large. Engels said the city is working with Western Display Fireworks for the show.

The only event Kuna will be putting on for Independence Day will be Popsicles with the Mayor on Friday. The event runs from 1-3 p.m. and is for kids.

According to Engels, there will also be waterslides to play on. The popsicles are being donated by Super C Store.

Popsicles with the Mayor will take place at the Kuna Splash Pad located at 151 W 2nd St. in Kuna.