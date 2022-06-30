Those looking for an all day event this Fourth of July might consider driving south to Melba.
According to Inis Fox, Chairwoman of the Melba Olde Tyme 4th of July committee, Melba’s Olde Tyme 4th of July Celebration started in the early 1990s.
Neighbors would come together and have a potluck celebration. And then one year someone said he’d bring over the leftover fireworks he didn’t sell and they’d have a fireworks celebration at the end of the night. From there, the Olde Tyme 4th of July Celebration has grown and evolved.
This year, the festivities continue.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, fun run participants will cross the starting line near Melba City Hall. From there, they will run through the city and out by Melba Butte.
“It's just filled with the typical Melba scenery with green and mountains,” Fun Run Chairwomen Beth Cole said. “It's cool, it's fresh, it's beautiful.”
The celebration will also feature a parade, tractor pull, vendors, live entertainment and the chicken round up, Cole’s favorite of the festivities.
The chicken roundup is for kids ages 3 to 12. Kids can get into a large pen and chase and catch chickens. If they catch one, they can take it home.
“It's just so fun to watch the little kids catch them and then they say to their mom, ‘Can I bring this home?’” Cole said. “There’s always a long discussion.”
The night finishes with fireworks that Fox said are some of the best she’s ever seen, but she acknowledged she could be a little biased.
Fox said what sets Olde Tyme apart from other Independence Day celebrations in the Treasure Valley is the atmosphere created by the people of Melba.
“It’s just a great hometown feel to it,” Fox said. “The people out here, they're just good folk that take care of each other and have each other's best interests at heart.”
This year’s theme is “Proud to be an American.”
Below is the schedule for this year’s events:
6-6:45 a.m. – Registration for the fun run
7 a.m. – Start time for the 5k run
7:15 a.m. – Start time for the 2k run
9 a.m. – Parade line up, arts and crafts fair, concessions start
9:30 a.m. – Judging for parade floats and entries
10:30 a.m. – Parade start, car show, kids games
11:30 a.m. – Senior Center lunch
Noon – Antique tractor pull, stage entertainment starts
1 p.m. – Horseshoe pitching
2:30 p.m. – Car show awards presentation
3 p.m. – Chicken roundup
Dusk – Fireworks show
More information about the Olde Tyme Celebration can be found online at melba4thofjuly.com.