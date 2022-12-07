...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, except up to 3 inches
along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. More snow is expected this weekend, which could mix
with snow in the lower valleys.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Residents gather to see the Christmas tree lighting in Bernie Fisher Park Dec. 9, 2017 as part of Kuna Down Home Country Christmas.
Several children look out toward the crowd gathered on Main Street for the 2018 Down Home Country Christmas night light parade. The float, decorated by Kuna Adopt-A-Family, took first place. that year.
James Cline, 6, talks to Santa at the kids carnival Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 during the Kuna Down Home Country Christmas.
On Saturday, the Down Home Country Christmas celebration will once again draw crowds to Kuna’s Main Street and Bernie Fisher Park. This year’s theme is Candy Cane Christmas.
“I’m just excited about the event overall,“ said Bobby Rossadillo, treasurer of the Board of Directors for the Kuna Chamber of Commerce. “It’s just a good holiday event for the community.”
The event, which prides itself on its “hometown feel,” will kick off at noon at Bernie Fisher Park, where food vendors will set up their stations and kids will get to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, according to Rossadillo.
At 6 p.m., the night light parade will wrap around downtown Kuna, starting on Linder Road, making its way down Fourth Street turning on Avenue E and then going to Main Street, according to the chamber’s website. Rossadillo said the parade is the crowd favorite. In fact, people start asking the chamber about the parade before it even starts taking registrations.
“The community really shows up and gets some really creative floats and decorations ... it’s just big,” Rossadillo said. “It’s the participation of the community that makes it so special.”
The chamber received 41 parade participant entries this year, up from last year’s number of 30. Kuna Mayor Joe Stear has been selected to be the grand marshal of the parade.
After the parade, the public will gather for refreshments and to watch the Kuna Christmas tree lighting at Bernie Fisher Park. Stear will be leading that ceremony. He said he is looking forward to the feeling he gets when the trees in the park light up.
“They’re so beautiful when they’re all lit up in different colors and it just gives you the warm glowy feeling — just like the lights we’re turning on,” Stear said.
A unique characteristic of Kuna’s tree lighting is that the city doesn’t bring in a tree to light. Instead, it uses a designated tree that has been planted in the park.
“Hopefully someday it’ll be a giant tree,” Stear said.
Stear said he is appreciative of Kuna Parks and Recreation Department — which in charge of taking care of the tree and doing all the lights in the park — and the Kuna Chamber of Commerce for the “tremendous amount of work” they put into the Down Home Country Christmas celebration. He said all the work is very worth it.
Rossadillo and Stear both said that the celebration wouldn’t be what it is without the support of a very active and engaged community.
“It’s so awesome to get to experience the community and the mingling with the crowd and just being able to participate and be a part of all of it,” Stear said. “I just love this community and the way people react to those kinds of things.”