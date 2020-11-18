Jerry and Mary Lou (Rupert) Tlucek met on a summer evening at a Guernsey Club banquet where Jerry had been invited to be master of ceremonies. The next day Jerry called Mary Lou and asked her out. … Eighteen months later, they’d combined their 23 Guernsey cows, put a down payment on a 120-acre dairy south of Melba, and were married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 1960.
Inspired by Jerry’s gifts for singing/songwriting and fondness for fishing, the couple embarked on further ventures: sharing Jerry’s country gospel/patriotic song recordings and establishing a fly fishing rod, reel and apparel business.
Currently, Jerry oversees the crop production portion of the family-run dairy farm, with much good help from his farm foreman and their farm crew. Mary Lou says she’s retired!
Mary Lou and Jerry are celebrating 60 years of marriage with gratitude for the faith and the dear friends and family that have been a part of their lives. Their loves for agriculture, music and fishing remain well represented through their children and grandchildren:
Kevin and his wife, arts/crafts entrepreneur, Becky, manage the family dairy alongside their hard-working foremen and crew, and with instrumental support from their four children: Charity, Isaac, Jared, and Louis, who is married to Katie.
Byron and his wife, Shelley, are missionaries to Haiti. Their seven children, Andrew, Chelsey, Katie Grace, Ben, Joe, Dominique and Isabella, have been an integral part of administering the education and meal programs for Maranatha Children’s Ministries.
Angela and husband, Dave, are former teachers. Their children are: Elizabeth, and Matthew, who is married to Amber.
Serena married Ryan; both are first responders. They are raising two children, Baleigh and Tyson.
The family will not be hosting an in-person reception and kindly requests no gifts. Please feel welcome, however, to send greetings to Mary Lou and Jerry. They would immensely enjoy hearing word from friends and family!