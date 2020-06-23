Facing a state education budget cut and an expected decrease in enrollment, the Kuna School District is freezing pay, eliminating positions and laying three classified workers off to help fill the $2.2 million hole anticipated for next year's budget.
The board will hold a budget meeting June 30.
The cost-cutting measures were taken by the Kuna school board on June 9 and by administrators in the following weeks to counteract a 5% holdback of state education funding and what the district expects to be a 2% hit to enrollment based on parent surveys.
Of the roughly 160 classified staff who have been furloughed since April — hourly workers who drive the district’s buses, manicure its lawns and maintain its buildings — three will be laid off, and the rest will have their pay frozen.
”While we want to bring back all of our furloughed employees … we realize it may not be possible to bring them all back,” David Reinhart, assistant superintendent of school services, said in a video on the district’s Facebook page.
District spokeswoman Allison Westfall confirmed the three layoffs on June 19.
The district will freeze pay for administrators, along with some teachers, and will not fill two or three administrative positions. Raises, however, will still be awarded to teachers making under the new state minimum $40,000 and to teachers who received a master’s degree.
Kuna Education Association President Shelley Hopkins lauded the state’s increase of minimum pay, saying it will help the district resolve a “teacher shortage” and “pipeline crisis” in Idaho.
“It’s been a really long road and it’s a road full of obstacles, but we’re working to try to continue to make educator pay professional and to continue to grow along those lines,” she said.
Pay freezes will be in place for a majority of teachers, though, which Reinhart said is an effort to have resources “go to the classroom.”
“It’s frustrating to have to slow that down for what hopefully just amounts to a year but it is what the collective group thought was fiscally responsible given where we’re at financially,” he said.
The district is also holding off on hiring new teachers until August, when its enrollment numbers will come in and determine how many state dollars it receives for the 2020-2021 school year. Reinhart said a 2% decrease in enrollment is a “conservative estimate,” and remains hopeful that more educators can be brought on before the year begins.
Five or six first-year teachers may not be brought back, pending enrollment numbers, Westfall said.
The school board was given two options by the education association. One would have included zero copay for employee health insurance, but would have frozen salaries for teachers who furthered their education through things like M.A. programs. The board opted to choose another option, which tacked on $25 copays but will allow for those pay raises. In addition, the added benefit of free telehealth visits will be made permanent for employees after the district temporarily made them available in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board’s calls on pay and benefits for the upcoming year have been finalized as part of a master agreement negotiated by the education association. The district’s budget, however, won’t be sealed until June 30.
The current budget proposal would see cuts to teacher supply funds, travel and overtime pay among other changes, though all those decisions will be up in the air until the budget vote.